SALINE COUNTY — A Bennington man was taken to the hospital after his car rolled over on a road just north of Salina Tuesday morning.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday Nathaniel Jamison, 18, of Bennington, was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse north on Kansas Highway 143 near Watkins Road when he drifted into the west ditch, possibly after falling asleep.

The sheriff's office said after drifting into the ditch, the Eclipse hit a field entrance, went airborne and rolled before hitting a power pole and coming to rest.

Jamison was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. Authorities said an investigation continues and there's a possibility impairment was a factor.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't believe anyone lost power after the accident although the power pole was snapped.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies remained on site with members of Salina Fire Heavy Rescue as DS&O Electric, who owned the power pole, secured it, as the vehicle couldn't be moved before that. The Eclipse was then towed from the site.