1. Hutchinson Rotary Club hosts Eric Wedge: noon Monday, Stringer Fine Arts Center, HCC, Hutchinson. Wedge was named the Head Baseball Coach at Wichita State in May 2019. Wedge, who was a catcher for the Shockers from 1987-89 and earned first team All-America honors in 1989, is the 22nd head coach in the history of Shocker baseball. He has 15 years of coaching experience including 10 years as a Major League manager.

2. Multicooker Magic: The Lightside of the Multicooker: 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com or sign up in person. Working on your favorite eating plan? Let’s use our multicookers to prepare and enjoy some dishes that will fit in some of the more popular plans. On the menu: Mediterranean quinoa salad, pulled pork lettuce wraps, and a special dessert, as well as bone broth. We’ll explore some basic techniques, serve up some delicious recipes, and offer some tips and pointers.

3. Braille Collection Launch Party: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St, Hutchinson. Come check out our new Braille collection, located on the second floor by the business office. We’ll have giveaways and refreshments for you to enjoy.