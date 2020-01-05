The international community yawns as Christians in many countries are imprisoned, kidnapped, beaten and murdered to near- genocide levels for their faith. Not even the slaughter of 6 thousand Nigerian Christians ( since 2015) raised an eyebrow.

Christians are rebuffed at U.N. refugee camps and face the same discrimination by Western nations, whose refugee admissions are approximately 99% Muslim.

British human rights activist Dr. Martin Parsons decries his government's refusal to accept Christian refugees while accepting Islamists who persecute them. Lord George Carey claims the West is complicit in the crucifixion of Middle East Christians. Independent journalist Peter Imanuelson reports on the heartlessness of European authorities who often deport Christian asylum seekers (who face almost certain death in their homelands) yet import millions of Muslims.

Europe has been swept by a wave of murders, gang rapes, looting, violent assaults and desecration of churches by Muslim migrants. Authorities punish citizens who complain, including Swedish free speech activist Asa Westerberg. She was arrested and brutally abused by authorities for what she calls Orwellian thought crimes.

President Trump created an executive order in September to allow states (governors and counties) to decide whether to opt for or decline more refugee resettlement. Until now, highly paid quasi-religious contractors made all decisions: they are fighting the order tooth and nail. Visit refugeeresettlementwatch.org.

For updates on persecuted Christians, visit raymondibrahim.com

Sheila Young

Hutchinson