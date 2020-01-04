PREP GIRLS

Non-League

Berean Ac. 51, W.Classical 18

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team downed the Classical School of Wichita 51-18 in non-league play in Elbing.

The Warriors led 25-7 at the half.

Miranda Wiebe, Sally Wine and Courtney Slabach each scored 11 points for the 4-3 Warriors.

Kate Tilma scored nine points for 0-6 CSW.

Berean plays Friday at Hutchinson Trinity.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (0-6) — Black 0 0-0 1, 0; Kengs 0 0-2 1, 0; Doloff 0 (1) 2-4 4, 5; Wilkey 2 0-0 3, 4; Brennerman 0 0-0 3, 0; Tilma 2 (1) 2-7 3, 9; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; Veatch 0 0-0 0, 0; Calazza 0 0-0 0, 0; Dooling 0 0-0 0, 0; Sweigart 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (2) 4-13 15, 18.

BEREAN ACADEMY (4-3) — Bro.Wiebe 2 (1) 2-2 2, 9; Neal 0 0-0 1, 0; Timken 1 0-0 2, 2; Veer 0 0-0 2, 0; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Mullins 1 0-0 1, 2; Bri.Wiebe 0 (1) 0-2 2, 3; M.Wiebe 5 1-3 3, 11; E.Mullins 1 0-2 1, 2; Wine 5 1-4 3, 11; Slabach 5 1-2 2, 11; TOTALS 20 (2) 5-15 19, 51.

W.Classical;3;4;6;5;—18

Berean Ac.;10;15;16;10;—51

Moundridge 44, Oxford 27

OXFORD — The Moundridge Wildcat girls had just four players score, but that was all they needed for a 44-27 win over Oxford Friday in Oxford.

The Wildcats led 22-6 at the half.

“We started off the game with a lot unforced errors, but finally settled in by the beginning of the second quarter,” Moundridge coach Vickie Kessler said. “We took off on the offensive end, scoring 16. Our defense was in control most of the game and I was pleased with their effort.”

Kourtney Kaufman and Kate Eichelberger each scored 16 points for 4-2 Moundridge.

Lily Kopfer led 2-4 Oxford with 14 points.

Moundridge hosts Marion Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE (4-2) — Er.Durst 4 1-3 2, 9; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Elmore 0 0-0 1, 0; Stucky 0 0-0 1, 0; Kaufman 2 (3) 3-4 1, 16; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Logue 0 0-1 0, 0; Elmore 0 0-0 3, 0; Eichelberger 6 4-4 3, 16; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (4) 8-12 11, 44.

OXFORD (2-4) — Payne 1 0-0 3, 2; Chase 0 0-0 2, 0; M.Williams 3 0-0 4, 6; T.Williams 0 0-0 0, 0; Gardea 1 0-0 2, 2; Chrisman 0 0-0 0, 0; Coffey 1 1-1 1, 3; Kopfer 2 (3) 1-3 3, 14; Elliott 0 0-0 0, 0; Denning-Voice 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 (3) 2-10 15, 27.

Moundridge;6;16;11;11;—44

Oxford;3;3;6;15;—27

PREP BOYS

Non-League

Moundridge 63, Oxford 23

OXFORD — The Moundridge Wildcat boys opened with a 24-0 first quarter to stop Oxford 63-23 Friday in Oxford.

The Wildcats led 41-8 at the half.

“We played hungry tonight,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Challenged the guys over break to have and sense of urgency and a higher level of concern about nearly every aspect of how we had been playing. I have to say that I struggled tonight trying to find many flaws at either end of the floor. We played with energy and confidence. I am most pleased with our defensive pressure and intensity and the fact that nine guys scored for us.”

Brady Helms scored 14 points for the Wildcats. Jonathan Schlosser and Corbin Unruh each added 10.

Andrew Hills scored 15 points for Oxford, 2-5.

Moundridge is 2-4 and hosts Marion Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE (2-4) — Doherty 1 0-0 0, 2; Wedel 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Schrag 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; L.Kaufman 0 (3) 0-0 1, 9; Unruh 3 (1) 1-1 1, 10; Brandewiede 0 0-0 1, 0; Schlosser 3 4-5 3, 10; D.Kaufman 1 0-0 3, 2; Helms 7 0-0 0, 14; Churchill 1 (1) 2-3 0, 7; TOTALS 19 (7) 7-9 12, 64.

OXFORD (2-5) - Whitson 0 0-0 1, 0; Morris 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Royle 0 0-0 0, 0; Hills 6 2-5 0, 14; Schulte 0 0-0 1, 0; Shephard 0 0-0 1, 0; Carter 2 0-3 2, 4; Norband 1 0-2 3, 2; Rush 0 0-0 2, 0; Ramirez 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (1) 2-10 10, 23.

Moundridge;24;17;21;2;—64

Oxford;0;8;11;4;—23

Berean Ac. 48, W.Classical 27

ELBING — Chase Wiebe scored 19 points and seven other players scored to lead the Berean Academy boys to a 48-27 win over Classical School of Wichita Friday in Elbing.

The Warriors led 24-16 at the half and made a 14-2 run to put the game away.

Luke Buckingham scored eight points for Classical.

Berean is 6-0 and plays Friday at Hutchinson Trinity.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (3-3) — Ca.Sinclair 2 0-0 0, 4; Branam 1 0-0 0, 2; A.Young 1 0-0 3, 2; Vitosh 1 0-0 2, 2; Ball 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Buckingham 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; Logan 0 0-0 1, 0; Henneberg 0 0-0 1, 0; Darrel 1 0-0 1, 2; B.Buckingham 0 0-0 2, 0; Dolloff 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Co.Sinclair 2 0-2 1, 4; TOTALS 9 (3) 0-2 11, 27.

BEREAN ACADEMY (6-0) — Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Wiebe 7 (1) 2-3 2, 19; Hoover 1 0-0 0, 2; Koontz 3 0-0 2, 6; Dugger 2 0-0 2, 4; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Snook 1 0-0 1, 2; Kukula 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 3 0-0 1, 6; Templin 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (4) 2-3 10, 48.

W.Classical;8;8;2;9;—27

Berean Ac.;14;10;14;10;—48

JV BOYS

Maize 91, Newton 72

The Newton High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell to Maize 91-72 Friday at Willis Gym.

Newton trailed 51-48 at the half.

Newton hosts Campus at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON – Franz 3, Petz 9, Nocenti 8, Carr 8, Klug 2, Slechta 1, Dorrell 27, Mills 6, Edwards 8.

Maize;22;29;16;24;—91

Newton;14;34;7;17;—72

FRESHMAN BOYS

Maize 74, Newton 41

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Maize 74-41 Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railers trailed 45-20 at the half.

Newton hosts Campus at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON — Franz 16, Klug 2, Dillon 5, Castorena 2, Mosqueda 13, Castro 3.

Maize;20;25;22;7;—73

Newton;11;9;15;6;—41