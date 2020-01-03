It's 2020…had to work to write that correctly for this column. I hope everyone had a good New Years and can stick with their New Year’s resolutions if you made any.

Everyone at the Ford County Extension Office wishes you a prosperous and Happy New Year.

If we can ever be of service, I hope you know where you can find us.

I have had a lot of questions about this lately so I thought I would write it in a column.

Not all firewood is created equal. Some species of trees are able to produce much more heat per cord of wood. A cord is the amount of wood in a well-stacked woodpile measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet long by 4 feet high.

Following are heat values (in million BTUs) per cord for various species of trees. The higher the value, the better the wood.

Ash, Green, 22.8

Cottonwood, 15.9

Elm, American, 19.8

Elm, Siberian (difficult to split), 20.9

Hackberry, (difficult to split) 21.0

Honeylocust, 25.6

Locust, Black, 28.3

Maple, Sugar (difficult to split), 24.0

Maple, Silver, 18.9

Mulberry, 25.3

Oak, Red, 24.0

Oak, Bur, 24.9

Oak, Post, 25.6

Osage Orange (Hedge), 32.6

Sycamore (sparks), 19.5

*Do not use in open fireplaces*

Walnut, Black (difficult to split), 21.8

The Kansas Forest Service has a publication titled “Managing Your Woodland for Firewood” that is quite helpful. You can get a copy of this publication from our office.

Remember to obtain firewood locally. Emerald Ash Borer is now in Kansas because of transported wood.

Wishing you and your family a great 2020!