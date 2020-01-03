HAYS — Northwest Business Corridor, a $10.8 million project that became a reality in early November when Ellis County got word it had won a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, was celebrated recently and officials thanked for their efforts.

We look forward to this,” said Ellis County public works director Bill Ring last week, one of many thanking Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran for $6.5 million in federal highway money to build a Northwest Business Corridor around Hays. “We have a lot of what’s called superloads. It’s a couple-of-hundred feet long and it weighs 567,000 pounds. There’s two of those came through last week.”

Moran presented the Ellis County commissioners with an oversized cardboard check facsimile from the DOT.

Commission Chair Dean Haselhorst recalled the phone call from Moran in early November informing him Ellis County’s application had won the highly competitive BUILD grant.

“It just kind of shocked me at the time,” Haselhorst said, saying he got off the phone and told his wife, “I don’t know how Sen. Moran does it, I said, but God bless him, he brought another $6 million to Ellis County and western Kansas. … I was just shocked that we got that grant.”

The money will improve three heavily traveled county roads in a busy industrial area of northwest Hays, including access to oilfield supply manufacturer Hess Services, a huge employer for the county.

“This is going to help all of Ellis County, all of western Kansas, and Hays,” said state legislator Barb Wasinger, 111th District representative.

She recalled the February bus trip earlier this year, which she arranged to bring Kansas Secretary of Commerce Dave Toland to see the precariously narrow and hilly chalk roads, with steep shoulders, in hopes of winning state support.

Toland said the trip that February day was his first as a member of Gov. Laura Kelly’s new cabinet. His memory was of the big bus headed for Hess’s plant, crossing paths with a semi coming the opposite direction.

“We missed each other by inches,” Toland told the gathering, “and it demonstrated what a tremendous challenge this was, and we needed to do something about it.”

“The Department of Commerce is so pleased to provide modest support, in this case $300,000, to help put together this larger package that is essential to the growth of Hess, to Hays, to Ellis County,” he said.

Wasinger recalled when Toland agreed to the bus trip, and then telling her, “Barb I will get you money.”

“That was, I think, the beginning of the snowball,” she said, with Ellis County moving forward then to seek further funding.