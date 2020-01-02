While a Thornton Street improvement project has not yet been completed, a permanent change already has been made to an intersection.

While a Thornton Street improvement project has not yet been completed, a permanent change already has been made to an intersection.

West Seventh Street no longer intersects with Thornton Street.

The south end of West Seventh Street has been permanently closed off as part of the Thornton Street project, according to Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald.

West Seventh Street previously intersected with Thornton on the north side of an intersection. And Maple Avenue connects with Thornton Street on the south side of intersection.

Drivers can still access Thornton Street from Maple Avenue.

McDonald said the West Seventh Street intersection with Thornton Street was too close to other major intersections.

To the east, Fifth Avenue intersects with Thornton Street. And to the west, Broadway intersects with Thornton Street.

"They're all jumbled in there," McDonald said.

Work on the Thornton Street project began in September.

Initially, the work focused on a section of Thornton between Maple Avenue and Fourth Avenue. That section of the Thornton Street reopened last month.

Workers are now focusing on a section of Thornton between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street.

City officials anticipate this phase of the project will be completed in the spring. The third phase will focus on a section of Thornton Street between Maple and 10th avenues.

It is anticipated the entire project will be completed in the fall.

Once completed, the Thornton Street will have been rebuilt between Fifth Street and 10th Avenue.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR