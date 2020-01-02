Look for partly sunny skied with highs in the lower-50s on Thursday in the Topeka area.
Highs Friday should be slightly cooler, with the mercury only reaching the lower-40s.
Weekend highs on Saturday should be in the mid-40s with highs Sunday in the lower-50s.
No precipitation is expected in the next week in Topeka.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.