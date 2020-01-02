For a third straight year, a Leavenworth family organized a Christmas light display contest in the city.

The contest is named after Stevie Sharkey, an 11-year-old girl who picks her favorite displays in Leavenworth.

"She does all of the work on the trophies and she picks the houses she loves," said Stevie's father, Tom Sharkey.

He said the idea for the contest began three years ago as his family was looking at Christmas lights around town.

Stevie said she enjoys participating in the annual contest because it makes people happy.

Stevie makes handmade trophies for the winners. Her family also provide monetary prizes.

During Christmastime, the family goes sight-seeing to look at Christmas light displays.

"My daughter will give an opinion on it," he said. "My son will take the pictures and write down the addresses."

The family posts pictures of displays on a Facebook page with addresses so residents can visit the locations.

In the past, Stevie selected her favorite residential Christmas light display to crown the winner of the contest. For 2019, she picked her five favorite displays and local residents were asked to vote for the best one.

"We were trying to get Leavenworth more involved and get Leavenworth to vote on it," Tom said.

A light display in the 1900 block of Second Avenue received the most votes. A 7-year-old boy is credited for creating the award-winning display.

Stevie also selects her favorite Christmas display among local businesses.

The winning business for 2019 was Candle Queen Candles.

Stevie herself is a recent award winner.

The family entered a float in the recent Lighted Parade in downtown Leavenworth. The float received a second-place award.

