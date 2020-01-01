Celebrating the elite.

Garden City High School Athletics held its inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony Tuesday prior to the annual Buffalo Ball at The Golf Club at Southwind.

Ten former student athletes, two coaches and two athletic teams were honored as the first class. Inductees and family members met at GCHS earlier Tuesday to view a wall display honoring those selected, located on the west wall of the competition gym, and also to tour the high school.

Athletes selected for the Class of 2019, their sport, years in the sport at GCHS and achievements include:

Cindy Benitez: soccer; 2006-09; All-Western Athletic Conference 2007, 2008, 2009; All-Area Garden City Telegram 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009; All-State Class 6A 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009; GCHS career scoring leader with 157 goals; single-season scoring leader with 40 goals; semifinalist, Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year 2009.

John Bigler: wrestling; 1978-80; 1978 Class 6A State champion 98 pounds; 1979 Class 6A State champion 105 pounds; 1980 Class 6A State third-place finisher 112 pounds; All-area team Garden City Telegram 1978, 1979, 1980; first two-time state champion in school history.

Mike Bryan: football; 1986-88; 1988 GCHS Athlete of the Year; 1988 USA Today All-American High School; Top 11 GCHS Player/Wichita Eagle for 20th century; played college football at the University of Wisconsin; part of 1988 Rose Bowl champion team.

Deann Craft: basketball; 1980-82; GCHS career leading free-throw percentage at 76.3%; No. 2 career scoring with 943 points; 1982 Wichita Eagle-Beacon First-Team All-State; All-Area Top 5 Garden City Telegram 1980, 1981, 1982; 1982 Topeka Capital-Journal All State.

Katie Ford: softball; 2004-07; Career Wins/Strikeouts/ERA at 55/678/1.28; 2007 pitched three no-hitters; All-Western Athletic Conference 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007; 2007 WAC Softball Player of the Year; All-Area Garden City Telegram 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007; 2007 Hutchinson News Pitcher of the Year; Kansas Softball Coaches Association All-State 2005, 2006, 2007.

Mike Johnson: football; 1960-62; First-Team All-State running back; played on 1961 undefeated 9-0 team; Top 11 GCHS Player/Wichita Eagle for 20th century; played college football at University of Kansas; NFL player for Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Moore: football and basketball; 1989-91; tied for fifth in GCHS career sacks with 12; ninth in career tackles with 217; GCHS career leader in rebounds with 462; third in career scoring with 783; third in career steals (134); fourth in career assists with 175; Top 11 GCHS Player/Wichita Eagle for 20th century.

Stewart Nelson: basketball; 1970-72; 1972 State Tournament Most Valuable Player; part of 1972 State tournament runner-up team; second in GCHS career scoring with 860; first in single-season scoring with 516 points; second in career rebounding with 427; tied for first in single-game scoring with 38 points; 1972 First-Team All-State, All-Classes.

Brandy Perryman: basketball; 1991-94; GCHS all-time leading scorer with 1,010 points; tied for first in single-game scoring with 38 points; career assist leader with 240; 1992 single season assist leader with 97; second in all-time steals with 138; first in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.5% in the 1991-92 season.

Brian Post: swimming; 1985-87; 1985, 1986, 1987 Class 6A 100-yard backstroke State champion; 1985, 1986, 1987 Class 6A 200-yard individual medley State champion; 1987 Class 6A State record holder in 200-yard individual medley; tied for first in GCHS all-time individual state championships with six; part of 1987 GCHS swim team that placed second at Class 6A state meet.

Coaches selected for the Class of 2019, their sport, years at GCHS and achievements include:

Dave Meadows: football; 1988-99; compiled 87 wins and 34 losses; first in GCHS all-times wins; led 1999 Class 6A State championship team; 1990, 1991, 1998 Class 6A State runner-up teams; 12 seasons with winning records; holds GCHS record with two 10-win seasons; 1992 Kansas Shrine Bowl West head coach.

Wallace “Rocky” Welton: wrestling; 1985-99; 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1998, 1999 coached Class 6A State championship teams; career dual record of 200-50-4; coached 11 individual GCHS State champions; coached 18 individual GCHS State runner-ups.

Two GCHS sports teams have also been inducted in to the inaugural class:

1966 boys basketball team: 1966 Class AA State champion; head coach was Curtis Shipley; finished with a season record of 21-4; defeated Pittsburg in the state championship game, 62-48.

1999 football team: 1999 Class 6A State champion; head coach was Dave Meadows; finished with a season record of 9-3; defeated Olathe South in the state championship game, 14-7.

The GCHS Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee made their selections from a nomination process.

For student athletes, they are eligible for nomination after 10 years following their graduation from GCHS. For teams, any team is eligible for nomination after 10 years from its competition. Coaches are eligible for nomination after five years of retirement from coaching at Garden City High School.

After this inaugural class, each future class can include up to five student athletes, up to two coaches and no more than one team.