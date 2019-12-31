The Topeka Rescue Mission will launch a new monthly initiative on Friday designed to get people to pray, donate and do something kind for others.

The effort, called Threedom Topeka, will begin on the third day of each month, Mission officials said.

Threedom Topeka is designed to raise awareness of the work the Topeka Rescue Mission is doing in the capital city. It also aims to raise awareness of "those who are suffering" in the capital city, officials said.

The Mission will kick off the initiative by streaming three Facebook live videos from three different areas where the organization provides services: at 9 a.m. from the Hope Center, 116 N.W. Curtis; at noon from the dining room at the main shelter, 600 N. Kansas Ave.; and at 3 p.m. from Tent City, east of N.E. Curtis and Quincy.

Mission officials are asking every individual in the Topeka community to do three things on the third day of every month:

• Pray for individuals serving the homeless, the hungry, the victims of trauma and abuse, and those suffering from illness and despair.

• Give something in the amount of three to the Topeka Rescue Mission, whether it is $3, $30 or $300. Mission officials said if everyone in the Topeka community gave just $3 per month, it would enable the organization to continue its current operations and greatly expand its services. If 3,000 new donors gave $30 a month, mission officials said, it would create an additional $1 million per year "to help ease suffering and bring greater freedom to those we serve."

• Reach out to three people during the month and do something kind for them. Mission officials encouraged the acts of kindness to be done for someone who previously wasn't known to the giver. Examples provided by the mission included offering "just a smile, cookies for your new neighbor" and "paying for the meal at the table or car behind you at the drive-through."

The mission in August announced it might have to close after it experienced an average shortfall of about $180,000 per month for the first seven months of 2019. Barry Feaker, the mission's executive director, said in October the community had rallied to support the organization, coming through with $1.92 million in donations from August to October.

The Topeka Rescue Mission in October announced it would cut costs by 31% in 2020, when its budget would be $3.45 million, compared to $5,034,200 in 2019. The cuts came from staff reductions and eliminating programs and services, including the closing of its daytime child care program at the Children’s Palace, 601 N.W. Harrison.

The shelters for homeless men, women and children, along with meals served seven days a week, remained open.