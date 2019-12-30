PITTSBURG — Do you have what it takes to make it across a 40 feet wiggle track?

The Pittsburg Family YMCA recently purchased some pool toys — a wiggle track, log and other floating pads — made for climbing and balance.

The Y plans to bring the pool toys out during open swim and they are also available for birthday parties.

“Kids like to climb on things and that’s what they are made for, climbing on them,” Executive Director Mike Moore said. “It’s just to enhance the playtime experience when you’re there in the pool.”

Moore said the pool toys not only bring some fun but have benefits which include motor development and balance.

The wiggle track and log were made possible through a Pritchett Trust grant, Moore said.

The Y doesn’t just want to bring new fun toys to the pool, Moore said, they want to help more people have the opportunity to join the Y through scholarship grants which the organization is raising money for through a matching funds program. For more information people can contact the Y or visit its website at PittsburgYMCA.com.

“We just have people on membership scholarships but we want to grow that to programs, like youth sports, people can qualify for,” Moore added.