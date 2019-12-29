Here are the recipients of the Kansan of the Year and Distinguished Kansans of the Year awards since The Topeka Capital-Journal began the recognition in 1965.
*Kansans of the Year
1965
*Jim Ryun
*Deborah Bryant, Miss America
William Lear, industry
Emory Lindquist, education
Robert Harder, religion
William H. Avery, politics
John McCormally, journalism
1966
*Gov. Robert Docking
Jim Ryun, sports
R. Charles Clevenger, business
Ronald W. Livers, agriculture
George S. Eckhardt, military
Clark Owens, law
1967
*Joseph B. Anderson Jr.
Eugene Pond, law enforcement
Debra Barnes, youth
Carolyn Smith-Meyer, music
James McCain, education
Pepper Rodgers, sports
1968
*Sgt. Donald Tanking and the men of the 69th Infantry Brigade
Robert Ellsworth, politics
Robert Walters, national spelling bee champion, youth
Bobby Douglas, sports
William L. White, journalism
Clarke Wescoe, education
1969
*Gordon Parks
Sam Jackson, government
Walt Menninger, human relations
Vince Gibson, sports
Rick Von Ende, KU youth movements, youth
1970
*Gen. Lewis W. Walt
Gov. Robert Docking and Rep. Bill Roy, politics
Richard L.D. Morse, consumer affairs
Grier Jones, sports
Franklin D. Murphy, business
1971
*Earl W. Sutherland Jr.
Huaman, Nice and Young, medical research
Ted Owens, sports
Willard Garvey, business
Robert Dole, politics
Warren Kliewer, theater
Melvin E. Neely, education
1972
*Ron Evans
Edward T. Kanemasu, agriculture
Lyle Yost, business
Loren J. Humphrey, medicine
Ray Nichols, education
James C. Wofford, sports
Lt. Gen. Bernard Rogers, military
Wetterson and SASNAI, recreation
Alisa Greer and Gregory Hack, youth
1973
*James McCain
David Jaynes, sports
Brian Lanker, journalism
Rep. John Rhodes, politics
Edward T. McNally, business
Tom Ostrander Sr., agriculture
Linda Rutledge, youth
Karl Menninger, Kansas emeritus
1974
*Gov. Robert Bennett
Gary Clarke, recreation
Larry Elliott, sports
Rachel Scott, books
William Arnstein Jr., agriculture
Ted Charveze, arts
Ruth Murphy, public health
Alf Landon, Kansan emeritus
1975
*W. Eugene Smith
Balfour Jeffrey, energy
Grant Cushinberry, humanitarian
Rex Duwe, finance
Nolan Cromwell, sports
Ruth Patrick, science
Daniel Worcester, agriculture
David Honigs, youth
Frank Carlson, Kansan emeritus
Paul Thayer, business
1976
*Gen. Bernard Rogers
Margaret Murdoch, sports
William Hoover, research
Joe Greve, humanitarian
Robert Dole, newsmaker
Dan Glickman, politics
Larry Goins, business
1977
*Mike Torrez
Kay McFarland, law
Frank Carney, business
John Throne, research
Edward Asner, acting
Robert Boyer, medicine
Elmer Heyne, agriculture
Sen. Harry Darby, Kansan emeritus
1978
*Sen. Nancy Landon Kassebaum
Tinkham Veale II, business
Jim Kramer, agriculture
Eva Jessye, music
Peg McCarthy, youth
Carolyn D. Jones, education
Gov. John Carlin, politics
1979
*Bradbury Thompson
Keith Fuller, journalism
Diana Putnam, youth
McDill "Huck" Boyd, citizenship
Jackie Engel, education
Don Bachman, fine arts
Gary L. McDaniel, business
1980
*Sen. Robert Dole
Robert Brock, business
Jim Halsey, entertainment
Elizabeth "Grandma" Layton, art
George Brett, sports
Olive Ann Beech, aviation
Henry Bubb, Kansan emeritus
1981
*Col. Joe Engle
George Amis and Bill McCormick, community service
Richard Volk, energy
Edward J. King, business
Lynette Woodard, sports
Samuel Ramey, music
Charles Hamon, agriculture
1982
*Dean Smith
John Slaughter, education
Paul Thayer, business
Bill Kurtis and Jim Lehrer, media
Dee Wallace, theater
Gov. John Carlin, politics
Major Jim Latham, military
1983
*Gary Adamson
Gen. Bernard W. Rogers, world affairs
Kenneth Dam, government
Peggy Greene, journalism
John Riggins, sports
Cynthia Sikes, entertainment
Ned Fleming, Kansas emeritus
1984
*Robert and Elizabeth Dole
Juan Sepulveda, education
James Dutt, business
Ron Winegar, youth
Steve Mills, entertainment
John L. Green, administration
Steve Hawley and Sally Ride, space research
1985
*Joe Snell
Maj. Gen. Frank E. Petersen, minority affairs
Deanell Tacha, law
Marianna Beach, volunteerism
Takeru Higuchi, science/business
Don Johnson, entertainment
John Ripley, Kansan emeritus
1986
*Irene Nunemaker
Delores Lebbert, humanitarian
Stan Herd, art
Robert D. Ballard, science
Gen. Larry D. Welch, military
Wayne Angell, business
Gov. Mike Hayden, politics
1987
*Marlin Fitzwater
Robert M. Gates, government
James W. Gordon, defense
Tom Meier, sports
Ronald Richey, business
Elizabeth "Grandma" Layton, art
Don W. Wilson, public service
1988
*Fred Bramlage
Tom Barrett, business
Mike Robe, entertainment
Georgia Neese Gray, art
Victor Viola, science
Sam Brownback, agriculture
Danny Manning, sports
Barry Sanders, sports
1989
*Ewing Kauffman
Harriet Lerner, literature
Jordan Haines, business
Marily Rhudy, medicine
Jerry O'Shaughnessy, sports
Marg Roberts, civic action
Jack Staddon, education
1990
*Gov. Joan Finney
Col. Mick Baier, military affairs
Ed Seaton, journalism
George Haley, government
Kim Watkins, heroism
Jim Lehrer, broadcasting
Kai-Wai "Ken" Wong, science
1991
*Col. Mick Baier
R.D. Hubbard, sports
Judge Patrick F. Kelly, jurisprudence
Richard Morse, consumer interests
Robert M. Gates, government
Detectives Craig Fox and Danny Hay, law enforcement
Tim Jenison and Paul Montgomery, business
1992
*Bill Koch
Elizabeth "Grandma" Layton, art
Gene A. Budig, education
Ross O. Doyen, government
Dane A. Britton, foreign relations
Donna Sweet, medicine
Janie Wagstaff, sports
1993
*John E. Hayes
John Atkinson, medicine/science
Camilla Cave, humanities
Shirley Palmer, education
Sue Bartley, heroism
Delano Lewis, broadcasting
Dick Lee, law enforcement
1994
*Cheryl Brown Henderson, Lynn Hinkle, Nancy Landon Kassebaum and Deanell Tacha
Terry Bullock, law
Bill Snyder, sports
Jane Mackey, health
Stan Herd, art
Russell W. Meyer Jr., business
Jon Wefald, education
1995
*Betty Simecka
Howard Fricke, business
Lou Allen, citizenship
Gov. Bill Graves, government
Elizabeth Farnsworth, professional
Shelley Foster, sports
"Treasure of the Czars" volunteers, volunteerism
1996
*Sens. Robert Dole and Nancy Landon Kassebaum
Ross and Marianna Beach, philanthropy
Keen Umbehr, law
Albert Guardado, sports
Dale Cushinberry, education
Dick Davidson, business
Kathleen Sebelius, government
Melissa Masoner, Kids Voting Kansas
Wes Adell, environment
1997
*Russ Meyer
Sue Buchanan, business
The Most Rev. Charles J. Chaput, religion
Grace Sawyer Jones, education
Ron Klataske, environment
Dean Smith, sports
Carla Stovall, government
Christopher Wilson, heroism/youth
Carl Bosley, academics
Ben Lerner, communication/youth
Anna Riphahn, entrepreneur/youth
1998
*Jon Wefald
Greg Brenneman, commerce
Brian Shay, athletics
Lou Falley, philanthropy
David Chavez, culture
Jennifer Knapp, entertainment
Kansas Health Foundation, families
1999
*Delano Lewis
Max Ary, tourism
Lew Ferguson, media
Jim Brothers, arts
Maurice Greene, sports
Alyssa Buecker, youth
Barry Flinchbaugh, agriculture
Martina McBride, music
Eric Rosen, law
Mary Turkington and Pat Hurley, public service
2000
*Jack St. Clair Kilby
Tara Nott, sports
Sen. Sam Brownback, politics
Kris A. Robbins, business
Kalila Dalton, youth
Sherie Renee Scott, arts
John Frieden, government
Joan Wagnon, government
2001
*Gen. Richard Myers
Stewart Bailey, entertainment
John C. Dicus, business/philanthropy
Jean Folkerts, media/journalism
Michael Ford, education
John Freeman, youth
Matthew Haug, academics
Jackie Stiles, sports
2002
*Vernon L. Smith
Judy Bell, sports
Richard “Dick” Dean Bergen, arts
Steven J. Douglass, business
David Nieto, youth
Zach Pahmahmie, leadership
Sara Paretsky, literary arts
Kathleen Sebelius, politics
2003
*Pfc. Patrick Miller
Clark Balderson, business
Martina McBride, music
Nicole Ohlde, sports
Paul Rudd, entertainment
LaVerne Allen, nursing
Mike O’Toole, military
Chris Wolf Edmonds, visual arts
Chloe Sheridan, youth
Judy Walton and Lynn Heiligenthal-Showalter, citizenship
2004
*Cheryl Brown Henderson
Greg Brenneman, business
Jared Huske, youth
Jill Warford, arts
Scott Bloch, politics
Stewart Bailey, entertainment
Sally Buzbee, media
Chuck Broyles, sports
Matt Stinemetze, science
2005
*Bill Snyder
Jeff Boerger, business
Jaide Ramirez-Jennings, youth
Neil Dobler, civic involvement
Lt. Ken Landwehr, law enforcement
Judy Showalter, government
Matt Copeland, education
Washburn University women’s basketball team, sports
Strategic Military Planning Commission, military
2006
*Patriot Guard
Bennie Young, humanitarian
Alan Mulally, business
Gov. Kathleen Sebelius and Nancy Boyda, politics
Kannon Shanmugam, judicial
Frank Elliott, education
Jason Sudeikis, entertainment
Mark Turgeon, sports
2007
*Greensburg residents
Brenda Dietrich, education
Emma Marten, youth
Lt. Gen. David Petraeus, military
Brian McClendon and James Press, business/technology
Bobby Sharp, entertainment/arts
Mark Mangino and Clint Bowyer, sports
2008
*Jon Wefald and Robert Hemenway
Sheila Bair, business
Elizabeth Broun, art
Hal Ritter, journalism
Clint Bowyer, sports
Bill Self, sports
Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, politics
Carolyn Campbell, education
Rob Riggle, entertainment
2009
*Gov. Mark Parkinson
Robert Ballard, science
Dale Dennis, education
The late Pete Goering, journalism
Carey Maynard-Moody, transportation
Alan Mulally, business
Keith Olsen, philanthrophy
Matthew Porubsky, arts and entertainment
Tom Watson, sports
2010
*Alan Mulally
The folks behind Think Big Topeka, business
Eric Stonestreet, arts and entertainment
Colleen McCain Nelson, journalism
Stephen G. Young, medical science
Frank Martin, sports
Jeff Hart. business
Gov. Sam Brownback, politics
Joe Kamer, animal science
2011
*Ken Calwell
Gary Woodland, sports
Brady Tanner, sports
Deborah Rose, military
Clare Vanderpool, literary arts
Roger Kemp, community service
Bill Kuhn, science
Melissa Miller Ormond, entertainment
John L. Allen, journalism
2012
*Juan Manuel Santos
Anita Wolgast and John Hunter, business
The Rev. Max Manning, humanitarian
Melissa Jarboe, community service
Trei Dudley, youth
Norm Conard, education
Ajit Paim, government
Bill Snyder and Collin Klein, sport
Brian Schodorf, arts and entertainment
2013
*Pete Souza
Dean Smith, humanitarian
Steve Fisher, agriculture
Charles Boyd, military
David Osborne, arts and entertainment
Kiana Knolland, youth
DeLoss Dodds, sports
Anne Levinson, law
Brad LeDuc, education
2014
*Greg, Nathan and Kendal Peterson
Matt Besler, sports
Marily Harper Rhudy, business
Robert and Adlynn Harte, advocacy
Betty Henrie, education
Bryan Pinkall, performance arts
Bill Shepard, volunteerism
Corine Wegener, arts
Sarah Deer, law
2015
*Paul Rudd
Mark Mallouk, arts and entertainment
Lance Feyh, humanitarian
Mark Hittner and Tom Stephan, sports
Retired U.S. Army Col. Guy C. Beougher, military
Vanya and Kavya Shivashankar, youth
Chris Imming, community activism
John Kemp, community service
Wes Jackson, environment/agriculture
2016
*Jayne Houdyshell
Harold Jackson, journalism
Nico Herandez, sports
Priti Lakhani, medicine/health
Juan Sepulveda, television
Jeff Probst, pop culture
Cindy Lane, education
Nick Long, business
Glen Fountain, science
2017
*Patty Jenkins
University of Kansas School of Law Project for Innocence, law enforcement
Frank Mason III, sports
Pittsburg High School journalism students, journalism
Pam McComas, education
John Musgrave, military
Axtell High School, youth
James Iliff, business
Kevin Young, literary arts
2018
*Gov. Laura Kelly
Katie Uhlaender, sports
Carl Ice, business
Steve Lacy, mass media
Chad Leat, humanitarian
Wes Jackson, agriculture
Kevin Willmott, arts and entertainment
Washburn Rural High School, education
Mid-State Materials, conservation