Hutchinson attorney Thomas A. “Tad” Dower, 58, filed Monday to run in a wide-open race in 2020 for district judge in the 27th District. He is a Republican.

Reno County District Judge Tim Chambers, also a Republican, announced this month he won’t seek re-election in 2020. He will retire after serving as a judge since 2001.

Dower, born in Richmond, Va., earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1983 from the University of Kansas, and a Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in 1986.

He began with the Hutchinson law firm of Reynolds, Peirce, Forker, Suter, O’Neal, and Rose, and for the past 22 years has been with Gilliland Green LLC, of Hutchinson, formerly Gilliland & Hayes LLC. His private practice has an emphasis on family law and civil litigation defense work, according to his statement.

He also served as Hutchinson Municipal Court prosecutor for 10 years and is the Hutchinson Municipal Court judge.

When Reno County District Judge Richard Rome, a Democrat, chose not to run again in 2010, Dower considered the race but didn't enter. District Judge Trish Rose, a Democrat, ultimately won the position. Dower at the time said he weighed his family situation and where his children were in school. He also said then he was “not cut out to be a politician.”

Dower holds elected office as a member of the Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education, a nonpartisan and unpaid board. In addition, Dower currently serves on the Educational Facility Authority for Reno County and Hutchinson Area Student Health Services. He previously served on the Salvation Army and the Reno County Cancer Council boards. If the elected judge, Dower would resign from the school board. He said the Kansas Code of Judicial Conduct would prohibit further participation on the board.

He and wife, Mel Dower, who works in USD 308, have four children and six grandchildren.

Dower thinks his background — being engaged in the practice of law for 33 years, with experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney and municipal court judge — makes him “well qualified” for the role or district court judge.

Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder, 56, also a Republican, said this month he will resign from that office on June 1, 2020, and run for Chambers’ judicial post in the August 2020 primary. As of Friday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s website showed only Dower had filed for the race. The last day to file is June 1.