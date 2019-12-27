A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for what was believed to be a minor injury following a wreck near Tonganoxie, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for what was believed to be a minor injury following a wreck near Tonganoxie, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 24-40 and 206th Street.

A 41-year-old Tonganoxie man attempted to make a left turn from the westbound lanes of U.S. 24-40.

He turned his 2006 Nissan Altima in front of an eastbound 2015 Honda CBR motorcycle. The Tonganoxie man apparently did not see the motorcycle because his view was obstructed by another vehicle, according to the KHP report.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Junction City man, made an avoidance maneuver and laid the motorcycle on the ground.

The Tonganoxie man stopped to render aid, according to the report.

The Junction City man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.