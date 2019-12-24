All-CKL

volleyball

First team

u-Talby Duerksen, sr., OH, Hesston

u-Abby Rose, so., MH, Smoky Valley

Celbi Richardson, sr., S, Hesston

Kristina Head, sr., MH, Lyons

Morgan Stout, sr., MB, Nickerson

Cyra Kelley, sr., OH, Nickerson

Karenna Gerber, jr., MH, Halstead

Second team

Sammie Saunders, so., OH, Hillsboro

Elise Kaiser, sr., OH-MH, Hesston

Bri Franklin, jr., MH, Smoky Valley

Daci Stover, sr., S, Lyons

Faith Paramore, sr., OH, Haven

Josie Engel, jr., S, Halstead

Suzanne Schneider, jr., OH, Hoisington

Honorable mention

Madi McClain, jr., OH, Halstead

Maguire Estill, jr., OH-S, Haven

Sara Yutzy, sr., OH, Haven

Kylie Hefling, sr., MH, Haven

Harley Ferralez, so., L, Hesston

Kinsey Kleiner, jr., S, Hillsboro

Jess Saunders, jr., MH, Hillsboro

Josie McLean, fr., S, Nickerson

Ava Jones, fr., RS-MB, Nickerson

Lauren Kolm, jr., M, Pratt

Kyra Johnson, sr., OH, Pratt

McKinley Johnson, jr., S, Smoky Valley

Royals get

P from Yanks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez on Monday.

The 25-year-old Adams spent last season with the Yankees and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 1-1 with a save and an 8.53 ERA for New York. The Royals hope he can rediscover the form that made him a two-time Baseball America minor league all-star and help a bullpen that was among the worst in the majors last season.

The Royals gave up 21-year-old Perez, who hit .252 with 11 doubles and 42 RBIs in 117 games for Class-A Wilmington.

HOCKEY

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Central

Eastern Conference

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SL;Pts;GF;GA

Newfoundland;30;20;10;0;0;40;122;103

Brampton;29;17;11;1;0;35;111;92

Reading;28;15;9;4;0;34;98;97

Maine;25;14;10;0;1;29;83;89

Adirondack;31;11;13;2;5;29;91;109

Worcester;27;9;17;1;0;19;77;102

South Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SL;Pts;GF;GA

South Carolina;26;21;2;3;0;45;95;57

Florida;29;17;8;2;2;38;98;77

Greenville;29;14;14;0;1;29;93;102

Orlando;29;12;12;4;1;29;77;82

Atlanta;26;11;15;0;0;22;86;106

Jacksonville;26;9;13;4;0;22;72;84

Norfolk;30;9;18;3;0;21;73;107

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SL;Pts;GF;GA

Cincinnati;29;19;6;4;0;42;93;72

Fort Wayne;28;15;9;4;0;34;106;99

Toledo;27;15;9;3;0;33;102;84

Wheeling;28;13;11;4;0;30;88;97

Indy;27;14;13;0;0;28;88;73

Kalamazoo;26;9;14;3;0;21;78;107

Mountain Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SL;Pts;GF;GA

Allen;31;22;5;4;0;48;121;95

Idaho;31;17;9;3;2;39;89;85

Rapid City;29;15;11;3;0;33;87;92

Wichita;32;14;13;5;0;33;94;120

Utah;28;14;9;4;1;33;94;79

Tulsa;31;13;16;2;0;28;100;101

Kansas City;28;11;15;2;0;24;92;97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.