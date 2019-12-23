Garden City High School’s wrestling teams competed Friday and Saturday in the highly touted KC Stampede in Kansas City, Mo.

The girls' squad finished in sixth place, while the boys finished in 32nd.

Anjie Serrano led the way for the Buffalo girls, finishing the tournament with a 5-1 record for third place at 130 pounds.

At 103 pounds, Chloe Sullivan finished 3-2 for fourth place in her division. Esmerelda Corado finished fifth in the 115-pound class and Camila Estevez went 3-2 to capture fifth place in the 235-pound class.

Other Buffaloes competing and their tournament records are: 103 pounds, Anahi Cervantez, 1-2; 130 pounds, Nallely Hinojos, 1-2; 152 pounds, Alondra Guzman, 2-2; 152 pounds, Gisselle Gutierrez, 3-2.

The lone placer on the boys’ team was in the 152-pound class, as Garden City’s Josh Janas posted a 5-4 tournament record to finish in fourth place.

Other GCHS wrestlers and their records from the weekend include: 113 pounds, Dakota Smith, 6-4; 120 pounds, Ryan Heiman, 5-3; 126 pounds, Silas Pineda, 5-5; 132-pounds, Steven Sellers, 4-5; 138 pounds, Erick Dominguez, 6-3; 145 pounds, Colin Kleysteuber, 0-5; 170 pounds, Alan Chairez, 0-4; 182 pounds, Elijah Herrada, 0-4; 220 pounds, Matt Smith, 3-1; 220 pounds, Isaiah Barrett, 0-4; 285 pounds, Erick Hernandez, 1-6.

The Buffaloes will be back in action Jan. 9 with a Western Athletic Conference dual at Dodge City.