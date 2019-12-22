Interior remodel Education Services Center, men's restroom into break room. 700 13th Ave., $15,800, Hutchinson USD 308

ADA ramp on back of building 1021 N Main St., $2,000, Ward Davis Builders Inc.

Reroof 619 E 4th Ave., $6,300, Wray & Sons Roofing

Bath remodel (2) and new HVAC system 729 E Sherman Ave., $8,627, Miller, Darrel and Crystal

Replace siding 1211 N Forrest St., $5,250, DH Home Improvement

Re-roof 3207 N Severance St., $4,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Interior and exterior remodel, bathroom remodel, front porch rebuild 1710 N Walnut, $6,000, Hiebert, Christopher

Re-roof 413 E 18th Ave., $8,900, Super Siding LLC.

Tear-off and reroof 115 Downing Rd., $13,539, Wray & Sons Roofing

Tear-off and reroof 33 Faircrest Dr., $6,688, Wray & Sons Roofing

Tear-off and reroof 427 N Urban Dr., $8,933, Wray & Sons Roofing

Re-roof 313 W 24th, $5,300, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Re-roof 2409 Arizona St., $8,000, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Re-roof 412 E 13th Ave., $4,800, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Re-roof 1004 N Grant St., $5,700, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Re-roof 700 E 3rd Ave., $12,000, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Re-roof 602 N Monroe St., $8,200, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Re-roof 3122 N Walnut St., $6,800, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Install new egress window 913 College Ln., $4,471, Solid Ground Services

Garage repair re-roof 515 E Avenue B, $2,000, M & N Watertite Roofing

Basement finish 4508 Foothill Dr., $19,250, Miller Homebuilders Inc.

Re-roof 439 E Sherman Ave., $12,683, Border To Border Roofing

Re-roof garage only 105 W 30th, $2,377, Border To Border Roofing

Re-roof 725 W 17th Ave., $5,200, AMC'S Remodeling

Re-roof 1506 W 18th Ave., $10,000, Buck Roofing Inc.

Remodel and egress window 22 Swarens St., $15,000, Weber, Steven L. and Ediger, Terri L.

Re-roof 115 E 12th Ave., $8,400, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Re-roof 1306 E 14th Ave., $6,012, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Replacement window and door install 409 W 11th Ave., $7,747, Woodbridge Home Exteriors.