Unbeaten Minneapolis had Sacred Heart's boys on the run, but that was just fine with the Knights.

In an up-and-down game played at breakneck speed throughout, the Knights took the lead for good with 3 1/2 minutes left Friday night and closed out the 2019 portion of their schedule with a 77-72 North Central Activities Association victory at the Sacred Heart gym.

"It was just a great atmosphere and a lot of people came out to support us," said Sacred Heart senior guard Tate Herrenbruck, who led all scorers with a season-high 30 points. "Minneapolis is a great team.

"They run and gun and play fast. It was great that we were able to match their intensity and come out with a win."

With the victory, Sacred Heart finished 2019 with a 5-1 record and improved to 2-0 in the NCAA. It was the first loss for Minneapolis, which fell to 5-1 and 2-1.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first 30-plus minutes of a game that featured eight lead changes in each half and a total of five ties. It was Herrenbruck's 3-pointer that broke the final tie and put Sacred Heart in front to stay, 67-64, with 3:30 to play.

After Daniel Watson scored to pull Minneapolis within a point at the 2:31 mark, Herrenbruck converted a pull-up teardrop in the lane for a three-point play, triggering a 10-1 run by the Knights, capped by a Jacob Gormley driving layup to make it 77-67 with less than a minute remaining. Herrenbruck had nine points in the final period.

"My duty on the team is to score and help facilitate for my teammates," Herrenbruck said. "I usually have the ball in my hands, so I had to make the right plays."

That he did.

"I thought they did a really good job on him in the first half," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said. "It took him a while, but he got in a rhythm about three minutes into the third quarter and kept going and made great decisions.

"Kudos to Mark (Prendergast) and Ethan (Buckner), too. Ethan was saddled with foul trouble but played great in the fourth quarter and Mark was good all night."

Prendergast finished with 14 points and Buckner had five of his 10 in the fourth quarter. Junior Jacob Gormley also had five points in the fourth quarter, including a big corner 3-pointer, and tied Buckner and Herrenbruck for team rebounding honors with seven.

The Knights outrebounded Minneapolis 14-9 in the fourth quarter to finish with a 40-37 advantage on the boards. Watson and Spencer Davidson each had 11 rebounds for Minneapolis.

The Lions were led in scoring by Nolan White with 21 points, plus got 12 from Derek Freel, 11 from Davidson and 10 from Watson.

Minneapolis led 19-14 after one quarter, but a Herrenbruck 3-pointer with three seconds left in the second tied it at 37 at the half.

Sacred Heart girls 52, Minneapolis 34

Minneapolis had no answer for Sacred Heart's pressure defense, turning the ball over eight times in the first quarter as the Knights rolled to an early 15-3 lead. They took an 18-9 advantage into the second quarter and stretched it to 28-11 at halftime.

"We tried to pressure them up top," said Sacred Heart senior guard Hannah Goetz nine of her 11 points in the first half, primarily in transition. "We really focus on our defense and keep pressuring hard every single time."

When the Knights weren't running, Amber Palen was gunning, knocking down three 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 15 points. Ally Cochran and Ella Gotti added eight points each, and Cochran finished with a team-high seven rebounds.

"The (defensive) pressure was phenomenal," Sacred Heart coach Keenan Thompson said. "The girls are really buying in and it's becoming their identity, something to hang their hat on."

The Knights improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the NCAA with the victory, while Minneapolis fell to 2-4 and 1-2.

"This is the first year our team has been super close, and we're working as one," Goetz said. "We say, 'Love each other, play tough and work hard.' "

Sacred Heart's boys and girls are off until Jan. 3, when they travel to Little River for a nonconference doubleheader.