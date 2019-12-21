Today’s Birthday (12/21/19). Restful incubation feeds your creativity this year. Self-discipline pays long-term dividends. Personal epiphanies this winter lead to new directions with a partnership. Let go of an old habit that no longer serves you next summer, leading to a deliciously romantic Solstice. Reinvent your purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Balance your shared finances and career with this year’s Winter Solstice. Take charge for the professional results you want with the Sun entering Capricorn.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Partnership flowers with nurturing this Winter Solstice. Spread your wings this month with the Sun in Capricorn. Enjoy educational travels and adventures. Explore together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Winter Solstice brings attention to your work, health and fitness. The next month under the Capricorn Sun favors shared financial endeavors. Collaborate for common gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize fun, love and romance this Solstice. Energize creative collaboration with the Sun in Capricorn for the next month. Strengthen partnerships ... romantic and otherwise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Winter Solstice blessings fill your home. Celebrate as your work takes precedence this next month under the Capricorn Sun. Strengthen your heart with healthy practices.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity colors this Winter Solstice with poetic brilliance. Prioritize fun, family and romance over the next month with the Sun in Capricorn. Get playful together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Solstice silver flows into your coffers (and easily back out). Aim for balance. Enjoy domestic bliss with family and friends with this month’s Capricorn Sun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your powers for good this Solstice. With the Sun in Capricorn, your communications are especially effective. Share your story. Join a larger conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Winter Solstice traditions and rituals satisfy your spirit. The next month could get lucrative with the Sun in Capricorn. Energize your moneymaking efforts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy Winter Solstice celebrations with friends. Count blessings together. You’re in charge this next month with the Sun in your sign. Take bold steps.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities beckon with this Winter Solstice. Review and revise your course this month with the Sun in Capricorn. Align action plans toward core values.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get adventurous this Solstice. Explore new cultures and views. Begin a socially active month under the Capricorn Sun. Collaborate with your team and community. Pull together.