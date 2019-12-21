PREP GIRLS

Wheat State League

Goessel 54, P-Burns 37

GOESSEL — Elizabeth Schmucker scored 20 points to lead the Goessel Bluebird girls to a 54-37 Wheat State League win over Peabody-Burns in Goessel.

Goessel led 31-14 at the half.

Liz Alderfer added 12 points for Goessel.

Anna Eldridge led Peabody-Burns with 24 points

Goessel is 1-4 and hosts Wakefield Jan. 7. Peabody-Burns is 0-6 and plays Jan. 7 at Little River.

PEABODY-BURNS (0-6, 0-1 WSL) — Eldridge 7 (1) 7-8 0, 24; Hauck 0 5-9 4, 5; Clark 0 0-0 3, 0; Davis 2 0-1 3, 4; Spencer 0 1-6 2, 1; Cooper 0 0-2 0, 0; Stucky 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; TOTALS 9 (2) 13-26 14, 37.

GOESSEL (1-4, 1-0 WSL) — Spurlin 0 0-0 1, 0; Graber 0 0-0 2, 0; Flaming 2 1-1 4, 5; Schmucker 4 (4) 0-0 4, 20; Unruh 2 1-3 4, 5; Guhr 0 0-0 2, 0; Herrel 2 2-4 2, 6; Boden 0 0-0 0, 0; Alderfer 6 0-0 2, 12; McCombs 0 2-2 0, 2; Zogleman 2 0-1 2, 4; TOTALS 18 (4) 6-11 23, 54.

P-Burns;7;7;12;11;—37

Goessel;15;16;11;12;—54

Non-league

Halstead 45, Smoky Val. 24

HALSTAED — The Halstead High School girls’ basketball team used a 14-4 first quarter to get past Smoky Valley 45-24 Friday in non-league play in Halstead.

The two teams will play later this season in Central Kansas League play.

Halstead led 21-11 at the half.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 16 points. Kaleigh O’Brien added 14 points.

Breanna Priddy and Claire Broxterman each scored six points for Smoky Valley, 2-4.

Halstead is 6-0 and hosts Mulvane Jan. 7.

SMOKY VALLEY (2-4) — Van Der Weg 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Brumbaugh 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Priddy 2 2-2 1, 6; Lambert 0 0-0 0, 0; Carlson 0 0-0 0, 0; Haxton 0 1-2 1, 1; Grace 0 0-0 0, 0; Johnson 0 0-0 2, 0; Rose 0 1-2 1, 1; Ryan 0 0-0 1, 0; Bryant 0 0-1 0, 0; Broxterman 3 0-0 0, 6; Tolle 0 2-2 0, 2; TOTALS 6 (2) 6-9 7, 24.

HALSTEAD (6-0) — H.Lewis 1 0-0 2, 2; Heck 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 1 0-0 2, 2; Gerber 6 (1) 1-2 3, 16; Kelley 1 0-0 1, 2; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Wagner 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 0 (3) 0-0 1, 9; O’Brien 5 (1) 1-1 3, 14; Myers 0 0-0 0, 0; Lee 0 0-0 0, 0; Whitmer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (5) 2-3 12, 45.

Smoky Val.;4;7;9;4;—24

Halstead;14;7;14;10;—45

Hesston 40, St. John-H. 27

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls took a 21-12 halftime lead and held on for a 40-27 win over St. John-Hudson Friday in non-league play in Hesston.

Elise Kaiser led the Swathers with 11 points.

Darby Smith led 3-2 St. John-Hudson with 10 points.

Hesston is 4-2 and plays Jan. 7 at Clearwater.

ST. JOHN-HUDSON (3-2) — P.Meyer 2 1-2 1, 5; Smith 3 4-5 3, 10; B.Meyer 0 2-4 2, 2; Crissman 3 2-5 1, 8; Claassen 0 0-0 0, 0; Hudson 1 0-0 3, 2; Hacker 0 0-0 0, 0; Reyes 0 0-0 0, 0; Portillo 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 9 9-16 11, 27.

HESSTON (3-2) — Dawes 0 0-0 0, 0; Yoder 2 (1) 0-0 4, 7; E.Kaiser 2 7-8 2, 11; Vogt 2 0-1 4, 4; Martin 2 1-1 3, 5; Humphreys 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Bartell 0 0-0 0, 0; Leuker 1 0-0 1, 2; Deegan 2 0-2 2, 4; S.Kaiser 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 13 (2) 8-12 18, 40.

St. John-H.;6;6;3;12;—27

Hesston;8;13;10;9;—40

PREP BOYS

HOAL-CPL Challenge

Berean Ac. 67, Cheney 61 OT

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys overcame a five-point deficit after three quarters to send the game in overtime and claim a 67-61 win over Cheney Friday in the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

Berean led 34-25 at the half, but trailed 39-34 after three quarters.

Zac Koontz led the Warriors with 19 points. Chase Wiebe scored 18. Zach Dugger scored 10.

Harison Voth led 5-1 Cheney with 25 points. Luke Wewe scored 12.

Berean Academy is 6-0 and hosts the Classical School of Wichita Jan. 3 in Elbing.

CHENEY (5-1) — Voth 2 (4) 9-11 2, 25; Middleton 0 0-0 0, 0; Block 0 (1) 2-2 2, 5; Peinter 0 0-0 0, 0; Grace 3 (1) 0-0 1, 9; Wewe 0 (4) 0-0 1, 12; Papathanasziu 0 0-0 1, 0; Petz 2 0-1 5, 4; Doshier 0 0-0 4, 0; Olmstead 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; TOTALS 7 (12) 11-14 18, 61.

BEREAN ACADEMY (6-0) — Landis 1 (1) 1-2 1, 6; Wiebe 5 (2) 2-2 4, 18; Hoover 1 (1) 0-0 5, 5; Koontz 2 (4) 3-3 1, 19; Dugger 4 2-2 4, 10; Timken 0 0-0 0, 0l Snook 2 3-3 1, 7; Thiessen 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 16 (8) 11-12 16, 67.

Cheney;15;10;14;9;13;—61

Berean Ac.;7;15;12;14;19;—67

Conway Spr. 44, Moundridge 42

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys were outscored 19-9 in the fourth quarter, falling to Conway Springs 44-42 Friday in the HOAL-CPL Challenge in Moundridge.

“Found a way to lose this one,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement. Battled through adversity with Corbin Unruh sick and not available with an eight-point lead mid fourth only to turn the ball over seven of 10 possessions and have to foul late to give ourselves a chance. Not how I envisioned going into the Christmas break. We will continue to work hard to get where we want to be.”

The Wildcats trailed 21-15 at the half, but led 33-25 after three quarters.

Peyton Winter led 2-3 Conway Springs with 12 points.

Landon Kaufman scored 14 points for Moundridge. Brady Helms scored 11.

Moundridge is 1-4 and returns to play Jan. 3 at Oxford.

CONWAY SPRINGS (2-3) — Schulte 0 0-0 0, 0; Alloway 1 1-2 3, 3; Billups 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Winter 0 (4) 0-2 2, 12; Robinson 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Koester 1 7-10 1, 9; Z.Osner 1 0-2 2, 2; Hilger 2 2-2 1, 6; C.Koester 3 1-3 3, 7; Wright 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 9 (5) 11-21 16, 44.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-4) — Doherty 0 0-0 0, 0; Wedel 2 0-2 2, 4; Schrag 0 (1) 1-2 2, 4; L.Kaufman 1 (4) 0-1 1, 14; Schlosser 2 0-0 4, 4; D.Kaufman 1 0-0 3, 2; Helms 4 3-4 4, 11; Churchill 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; TOTALS 10 (6) 4-9 18, 42.

Conway Spr.;6;15;4;19;—44

Moundridge;9;6;18;9;—42

Garden Pl. 49, Sedgwick 35

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys gave up a 21-2 second-quarter run, falling to Garden Plain 49-35 Friday in the HOAL-CPL Challenge in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 14-9 after the first quarter.

Gabriel Mannebach led Garden Plain with 13 points. Matt Pauly added 10.

Qayden Shephard and Kale Schroeder each scored nine points for Sedgwick.

Sedgwick is 2-3 and plays Jan. 7 at Haven.

GARDEN PLAIN (4-1) — Pauly 5 0-1 2, 10; Smith 3 2-4 2, 8; Mannebach 3 (1) 4-6 1, 13; A.Rex 1 2-2 1, 4; Dreiling 2 2-2 3, 6; Thomas 0 0-0 0, 0; M.Rex 4 0-1 2, 8; TOTALS 18 (1) 10-12 11, 49.

SEDGWICK (2-3) — Crumrine 0 (2) 2-2 3, 8; Stucky 1 0-0 3, 2; Lacey 1 0-0 3, 2; Schroeder 0 (3) 0-0 1, 9; Hoffsommer 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; Shephard 4 1-6 4, 9; Tillman 0 0-2 2, 0; Culp 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (6) 3-10 16, 35.

Garden Pl.;9;21;12;9;—49

Sedgwick;14;2;14;5;—35

Wheat State League

Goessel 57, P-Burns 22

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys held the Peabody-Burns Warriors to seven points in the second half, claiming a 5-722 win Friday in Wheat State League play at Goessel.

Goessel led 32-15 at the half.

Dylan Lindeman led 4-1 Goessel with 16 points. Jacob Hagewood added 11 points.

Jack Parks scored 10 points for 2-4 Peabody-Burns. Jacob Partridge added nine points.

Goessel retuns to play Jan. 7 at home against Wakefield. Peabody-Burns plays Jan. 7 at Little River.

PEABODY-BURNS (2-4, 0-1 WSL) — Hauck 0 0-0 3, 0; Young 0 0-0 4, 0; Reynolds 0 0-0 1, 0; Weerts 0 0-0 4, 0; Partridge 3 3-4 1, 9; Scott 0 0-0 0, 0; Lett 0 0-0 2, 0; Smith 0 (1) 0-2 1, 3; VanCuron 0 0-0 1, 0; Caldwell 0 0-0 1, 0; J.Parks 2 (2) 0-0 4, 10; Page 0 0-0 0, 0; T.Parks 0 0-0 0, 0; Laney 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 5 (3) 3-6 22, 22.

GOESSEL (4-1, 1-0 WSL) — Funk 0 1-2 0, 1; Zogleman 2 1-2 1, 5; Schmidt 2 2-4 1, 6; Hiebert 3 2-4 1, 8; Hagewood 5 1-4 1, 11; Wiens 0 0-0 0, 0; Lindeman 4 8-10 1, 16; Wuest 0 (1) 1-2 4, 4; Duerksen 0 0-0 0, 0; Gaeddert 0 0-0 0, 0; Stutzman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 19 (1) 16-28 8; 57.

P-Burns;2;13;3;4;—22

Goessel;9;23;16;9;—57

JV GIRLS

Derby 53, Newton 12

DERBY — The Newton High School junior varsity girls fell to Derby 53-12 Friday in Derby.

Newton trailed 28-2 at the half.

Newton plays Jan. 3 at Willis Gym against Maize.

NEWTON — Bass 2, Hendrickson 8, C.Entz 2.

Newton;0;2;4;6;—12

Derby;8;20;13;12;—53

FRESHMAN BOYS

Derby 69, Newton 52

DERBY — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Derby 69-52 Friday in Derby.

Newton trailed 35-23 at the half. Newton got to within five points late in the fourth quarter, but Derby was able to pull away for the win.

Newton hosts Maize at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 3.

NEWTON — Franz 3, Carr 18, Entz 5, King 5, Dillon 2, Castorena 14, Mosqueda 3, Castro 2.

Newton;4;19;7;22;—52

Derby;16;21;12;20;—69