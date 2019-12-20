SALINA — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team is 3-0 in dual meets this season at the mid-point of Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League duals, stopping Salina South 46-25 Thursday in Salina.

There were 11 matches on the mat with Newton winning seven. Four of Newton’s wins were by fall.

Newton’s Nick Treaster opened the meet at 106 pounds with a 26-second pin of Isaac Martinez. Sawyer Mock claimed a second-period pin against South’s Jarrett Pittenger at 138 pounds. At 182 pounds, Newton’s Clayton Smith pinned Ian Keopraseuth late in the first period. Heavyweight Rio Gomez pinned South’s Hunter Wenger in just under a minute to end the meet.

At 160 pounds, Newton’s Jamie Gonzalez scored a 12-4 major decision over Peyton Augustine.

At 126 pounds, Newton’s Colin Bybee edged Carson Ochoa 3-2. At 145 pounds, Spencer Steinmetz downed South’s Ben Logan Burr 6-2.

A.B. Stokes at 113 pounds and Grant Treaster at 120 pounds both claimed forfeit wins.

At 152 pounds, South’s Caleb Copeland pinned Newton’s Ben Reyes in just under a minute. At 220 pounds, South’s Brandon Fletcher pinned Newton’s K.P. Suriyapong midway in the second period.

South’s Isaac Beckman posted a 12-0 major decision over Newton’s Michael Tyrell at 195 pounds.

At 132 pounds, South’s Justin Zwigart scored a 4-0 win over Newton’s Avery Dutcher.

Newton was open at 170 pounds, giving South’s Brandon Jeffries a forfeit win.

No girls’ matches were listed in the results.

Newton will compete Friday and Saturday at the Kansas City Stampede at the historic Hy-Vee Arena (formerly known as Kemper Arena) in Kansas City, Mo.

The Railers are then off until the Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions Jan. 17 and 18 at Ravenscroft Gym.

Varsity boys

Newton 46, Salina South 25

106 — Nick Treaster N pinned Isaac Martinez SS :26. 113 — A.B. Stokes N won by forfeit. 120 — Grant Treaster N won by forfeit. 126 — Colin Bybee N dec. Carson Ochoa SS 3-2. 132 — Justin Zwigart SS dec. Avery Dutcher N 4-0. 138 — Sawyer Mock N pinned Jarrett Pittenger SS 2:44. 145 — Spencer Steinmetz N dec. Logan Burr SS 6-2. 152 — Caleb Copeland SS pinned Ben Reyes N :59. 160 — Jamie Gonzalez N maj.dec. Peyton Augustine SS 12-4. 170 — Brandon Jeffries SS won by forfeit. 182 — Clayton Smith N pinned Ian Keopraseuth SS 1:43. 195 — Isaac Beckman SS maj.dec. Michael Tyrell N 12-0. 220 — Brandon Fletcher SS pinned K.P Suriyapong N 3:33. HWT — Rio Gomez N pinned Hunter Wenger SS :53.

Junior varsity

132 — Clayton Kaufman N pinned Seth Robben SS 2:17. 132 — Tjaden Simmons N pinned Jacob Scoville SS 3:40. 145 — Arnold Aguilar N pinned Dylan Hayes SS 3:22. 145 — Trent Wellbrock SS pinned Arnold Aguilar N 1:16. 152 — Brody Harper N pinned Dylan Roberts SS 2:23. 160 — Brody Harper N pinned Roman Dalme SS 1:33. 220 — Mason Jones SS pinned Carter Grosse N 1:34.