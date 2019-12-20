Garden City High School’s boys swim team battled through adversity this week to win a home Western Athletic Conference triangular Thursday at the Garden City Family YMCA on senior night.

“We had a lot of sick kids this week, and I think most of our boys were mentally drained from finals week,” GCHS coach Brian Watkins said. “Our boys faced the undesirable circumstances and ended up winning the meet against Dodge City and Great Bend.”

The Buffaloes cruised to the meet victory by more than 80 points, scoring 242 points as Great Bend ended with 179 and Dodge City 157. Garden City won eight of the 11 events.

Jeremiah Bunce continued his dominance of the freestyle races, winning both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. In the 50, the Buffalo swam the race in 22.91 seconds for the win. The 100 proved to be the bigger win for Bunce, improving his time to 52.80, inching closer to the automatic state qualifying time. It was also a personal record for him in the event.

Bunce was also part of the two freestyle winning relay teams for the Buffaloes. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Bunce, Esai Morales, Connor Cupp and Devin Chappel combined to win the event in 1:38.22. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kobe Otero, Chappel, Bunce and Morales flew through the race for the win, 3:46.47 for the Buffaloes.

Otero won the 200-yard IM for the Buffaloes at 2:16.04 for first place and was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that won the event in 1:52.09. The relay team was made up of Otero, Morales, Cupp and Joel Contrarez.

Cupp paces Garden City in the 100-yard butterfly, winning the event with a time of 57.86. The Buffalo also won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:10.29.

Other top-10 finishers for Garden City, their placings and times, are:

• 200 freestyle: Chappel, second, 2:02.82; Brody Hoff, fourth, 2:19.85; and Rory James, eighth, 2:29.85.

• 200 IM: Alec Erskin, fourth, 2:56.83.

• 50 freestyle: Peter Hall, fifth, 26.74; Contrarez, sixth, 27.20.

• 100 butterfly: Contrarez, fourth, 1;11.58; Erskin, sixth, 1:28.12.

• 100 freestyle: Josh Snyder, fourth, 1:12.73; Austin Hess, fifth, 1:13.54.

• 500 freestyle: Chappel, second, 5:44.57; Hoff, fourth, 6:33.53; Hall, fifth, 6:44.38.

• 100 backstroke: Otero, second, 1:01.42; Morales, third, 1:06.11.

• 100 breaststroke: Lane Durst, fourth, 1:23.28; R. James, sixth, 1:24.28.

• 200 medley relay: Erskin, Durst, Hall, Ashton James, fourth, 2:10.56.

• 200 freestyle relay: Hoff, R. James, Alex DePaz, A. James, fourth, 1:56.04.

• 400 freestyle relay: Contrarez, Hall, Hoff, DePaz, fourth, 4:17.61.

“The boys know where they need to be and I think today was an eye-opener for them, that times aren’t just going to come without a certain amount of focused practice,” Watkins said. “We haven’t had that quality practice that we’ve been looking for, but I think it will come and having some time off from meets to focus on our weaknesses will help.”

The Buffaloes return to the pool Jan. 9 with a meet at Great Bend.