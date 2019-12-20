The sum of a person's life is measured in accomplishments, both big and small, and how they treated their fellow man.

Carol Ballantyne, former president of Garden City Community College from 2000 to 2010, died Dec. 13.

Current GCCC President Ryan Ruda paid his respects to his predecessor.

"I am saddened to hear about the loss. I had the great pleasure to work with Dr. Ballantyne while she was president of GCCC and I have fond memories of her. I served in various roles during her tenure and have great respect for her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family in this difficult time. She will be fondly remembered by many for her contributions to Garden City."

During her tenure as president, Ballantyne oversaw the completion of several projects that improved the college. Three residential life apartments were completed in 2002 that increased the housing capacity on campus, said Ashley Salazar, Garden City Community College public relations.

In 2003, the Beth Tedrow Student Center addition was completed. Tedrow has just been affirmed as an incoming Board of Trustees member. Ballantyne took the lead on the front door project in 2005 that was a 19,260-foot addition to the original administration building. This became a one-stop shop that consolidated all public and student services into one location, rather than having to go all over campus.

The 2008 fire science live burn training tower was a collaboration between the college and the city. It's a unique facility in western Kansas. And in 2009, The Erdene Corley simulation lab for the nursing program added an additional 7,000 square feet to the Penka Building, Salazar said.

Adult GED and English as a second language classes that were formerly held off site were brought onto campus.

The community to this day is still benefiting from projects that were started during her tenure, Salazar said.

"She was a very community-minded person," Salazar said.

Ballantyne made a strong impression in the community from the start. During the first week of her tenure as president, she went into every business in town, introduced herself and asked what she could do for them, said Steve Quakenbush, who was director of public relations at GCCC during Ballantyne's administration.

"Carol had a strong sense of service to the community," Quakenbush said.

Quakenbush said he enjoyed working for Ballantyne. She was a very nuts-and-bolts type person who was direct and up front with people. She was blunt, but in a good way, he said.

"You always knew where she stood," Quakenbush said. "I respected her for that. She was a person who was always genuine. You might not be on the same page but with her, you understood why she was on that page. I've had 13 bosses in my life and she was the best one I ever had."

Ballantyne created the community services division at the college that provided noncredit adult education in life-enrichment field areas. Kids college every summer gave kids campus experience, and she was a strong supporter of the arts.

Bob Larson was athletic director and football coach from 1994 to 2013. Ballantyne had a powerful impact on Larson during his time at the college.

"I bless the day the Lord put her in my life," Larson said. "She up up a hard front, but she always wanted to do what was best for people."

In 2008-09, when an economic slowdown hit western Kansas and the state in general, the Legislature had already given out funding for education, including for GCCC, in the fall. In December, the Legislature said it wanted some of that funding back. It wasn't a large sum of money. Ballantyne had already been cutting budgets across the board while still moving forward, as much as possible, in technology and education.

But when she was forced to give money back, it meant she had to terminate instructors and staff.

"It was the lowest point of her life. I was on her presidential board and I saw the pain it extracted. I saw the type of person she was," Larson said. "You can't please all the people all the time, but she pleased most of the people most of the time."

A couple of people were close to retirement, with maybe two or three months to go. Ballantyne covered that so they could retire.

Ballantyne put people from the community on various boards, saying the college wouldn't exist if it weren't for the people of Finney County. She also thought is was important that people from the college were invested in the community, Larson said.

A memorial service is planned for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the summer of 2020. Memorials may be made to Garden City Community College Foundation or the Kirkwood Community College Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.