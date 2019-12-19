Look for sunshine with highs in the mid-40s on Thursday in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service.

More of the same is expected Friday, when sunshine and highs in the mid-40s are expected once again.

Saturday's highs should be around 50, with Sunday's high in the mid-50s.

Highs in the 50s are expected Monday through Wednesday, Christmas Day. The next chance for precipitation is on Christmas Day, when forecasters say there is a slight chance for rain and snow.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

• Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

• Wednesday, Christmas Day: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.