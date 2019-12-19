The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees recently ratified a resolution regarding the employment contract with HCC president Carter File. The contract agreement had been agreed on earlier.

The annual salary for the 2018-2019 was $161,722. The annual salary for 2019-2020 is $180,000.

Annual transportation expenses increased from $9,818 to $10,122. That compensation is to defray the expenses incurred by File for use of his personal vehicle in carrying out the job. Reimbursement to File for his use of his personal cellphone increased from $1,962 to $2,023. The vacation leave of 35 days a year remains unchanged.

File became president in July 2014. His current contract term started July 1, 2019, and will run through June 30, 2022. The board evaluates his job performance annually. Compensation during the contract period is considered annually.