A College Hill pizza eatery closed its doors this week, and the owner is looking for a buyer for the building.

According to its Facebook page, the College Hill Pizza Pub at 1419 S.W. Lane is no longer open for business.

"Pizza Pub is looking for a new owner," its Facebook post stated on Wednesday. "Until that time, we will be closing to the public. Thanks for your support over the years. We made it into the 8th year. Merry Christmas."

The restaurant, located about three blocks north of the Washburn University campus, was located in a building that formerly served as home to a tavern in the College Hill business area.

Its menu featured made-to-order pizzas and hot wings.

The restaurant opened Oct. 29, 2012. It formerly was open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily. It also made deliveries until 3 a.m. in much of west Topeka.

The Facebook page said College Hill Pizza Pub had "no debt on the building and we have the cash to pay every bill. Payroll is Friday for those let go."

A second location was opened Nov. 9, 2015, on the east side of West Ridge Mall. That location closed in January 2018 after being open a little more than two years.