HAYS — The Bethel College men’s basketball team fell to Fort Hays State University 86-59 Tuesday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

The game counted as an exhibition for the Threshers. Fort Hays State, an NCAA Division II school, improves to 5-4.

Tied 4-4 in the first half, the Tigers went on an 11-0 run. The Tigers led by as many as 18 in the first half. A Jordan Neely trey with nine seconds left in the half got Bethel within 15 at intermission, 39-24.

The Threshers got no closer than 10 points in the second half.

Jake Hutchings led FHSU with 22 points. Jared Vitztum scored 16 points with 12 rebounds. Devin Davis scored 12 and Nyjee Wright scored 11.

Poe Bryant and Neely scored 12 points each for the Threshers. Garrett White scored 11 points. Jaylon Scott had 10 rebounds. The Threshers played 15 players.

Bethel returns to play at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Avila.

BETHEL (12-3, exhibition) — P.Bryant 5-8 0-0 12, Ga.White 4-8 1-3 11, Scott 1-7 2-2 4, Marshall 1-3 2-4 4, Byrd II 2-4 0-0 4, Neely 4-4 0-0 12, Kistner 2-6 0-0 6, Gr.White 1-3 0-0 2, Flowers 1-3 0-0 2, Umeh 1-1 0-0 2, Zewge 0-3 0-0 0, Garriga 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0, Gondal 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 22-55 5-9 59.

FORT HAYS STATE (5-4) — Hutchings 10-14 0-0 22, Vitztum 5-5 4-6 16, Davis 4-8 4-6 12, Wright 3-8 3-3 11, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 3, Carroll 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 2-4 1-2 7, Peters 1-2 2-2 4, Harrington 0-1 2-2 2, Jonsson 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 29-49 18-23 86.

Bethel;24;35;—59

Ft. Hays St.;39;47;—86

Total fouls — BC 19, FHS 11. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 10-30 (P.Bryant 2-3, Ga.White 2-5, Scott 0-3, Marshall 0-1, Byrd II 0-1, Neely 4-4, Kistner 2-5, Gr.White 0-1, Flowers 0-1, Zewge 0-2, Garriga 0-1, Foster 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Gondal 0-1), FHS 10-17 (Hutchings 2-5, Vitztum 2-2, Wright 2-4, Nicholson 1-1, Carroll 1-1, Thompson 2-3, Harrington 0-1). Rebounds — BC 23 (Scott 10), FHS 34 (Vitztum 12). Assists — BC 14 (Gr.White 3), FHS 14 (Wright 6). Turnovers — BC 14 (Flowers 4), FHS 12 (Harrington 3). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Scott 2), FHS 2 (Wright 1, Carroll 1). Steals — BC 3 (Scott 1, Marshall 1, Gr.White 1), FHS 6 (Davis 2, Harrington 2). Officials — Jason Johnson, Kyle Burnette, Don Zimmerman. Attendance — 1,575.