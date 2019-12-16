A Colorado woman was injured when she ran into the back of a snow plow Sunday evening in Harvey County.

It was one of two snow plows taken out of service by motorists on Sunday in rear-end collisions. The other occurred in Wichita but resulted in no injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Elena Simmons, 31, of Durango, Colo., was southbound on Interstate 135 in a 2011 Subaru Legacy about 3:30 p.m. when she rear-ended the southbound Kansas Department of Transportation plow that was treating the highway.

The crash occurred about a half-mile north of the K-196 exit.

Simmons, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ascension-Via Christi’s St. Francis campus in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. The plow driver, Kelly Cook, 50, of Peabody, was not hurt.

"The KDOT trucks must operate at lower speeds while plowing snow and laying down brine or salt to battle ice," said KDOT spokesman Tim Potter. "Motorists should be alert and slow down when approaching plow trucks and give the trucks extra space."