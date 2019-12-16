Garden City High School’s boys wrestling team continued its duals dominance Saturday at the Ridge Rage tournament at Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Buffaloes defeated all five duals teams they faced.

Garden City topped Vista Ridge, 72-0; Mountain Vista, 65-12; The Classical Academy, 65-12; Silver Creek, 72-6; and Fairview, 65-9.

Ten GCHS wrestlers posted 5-0 records and two went 4-1, easily offsetting the fact that the Buffaloes didn't have competitors in the 160- and 182-pound weight classes.

In the 106-pound weight class, the Buffaloes' Trae Torres went 5-0. He pinned wrestlers from Vista Ridge and Mountain Vista, then received forfeits against The Classical Academy, Silver Creek and Fairview.

At 113 pounds, Dakota Smith went 5-0 for the Buffaloes. He pinned Mountain View and Silver Creek opponents, and received forfeits against The Classical Academy, Vista Ridge and Fairview.

In 120-pound action, Ryan Heiman finished 5-0. He had a technical fall over Mountain Vista, defeated The Classical Academy and Fairview by fall, and received forfeits against Vista Ridge and Silver Creek.

At 126 pounds, Silas Pineda finished 5-0. He pinned Mountain Vista, The Classical Academy, Silver Creek and Fairview wrestlers, and received a forfeit against Vista Ridge.

Steven Sellers went 5-0 for Garden City at 132 pounds. He sandwiched a 6-2 decision against a foe from The Classical Academy in between pins against Vista Ridge, Mountain Vista, Silver Creek and Fairview.

In the 138-pound weight class, Erik Dominguez went 5-0. He defeated the Classical Academy, Silver Creek and Fairview by fall, and won by forfeit against Vista Ridge and Mountain Vista.

Jacob Holt went 5-0 in the 145-pound class. He registered pins against Vista Ridge, Mountain Vista and The Classical Academy, and received forfeits against Silver Creek and Fairview.

At 152 pounds, Josh Janas went 5-0 for GCHS. He defeated Mountain Vista, The Classical Academy and Silver Creek by fall, topped a Fairview foe by technical fall, and received a forfeit against Vista Ridge.

Wrestling at 170 pounds, Alan Chairez finished 4-1. He pinned opponents from Vista Ridge and Fairview, received forfeits against The Classical Academy and Silver Creek, and lost to a Mountain Vista wrestler by fall.

In 195-pound matches, the Buffaloes' Ryan Wessels finished 4-1. He defeated Mountain Vista by fall, claimed an 11-8 decision against The Classical Academy, beat Silver Creek by fall, dropped a 9-7 decision to Fairview, and received a forfeit over Vista Ridge.

Matt Smith, wrestling at 220 pounds, went 5-0. He recorded pins against The Classical Academy, Silver Creek and Fairview, and received forfeits against Vista Ridge and Mountain View.

At 285 pounds, Isaiah Barrett finished the day 5-0. He defeated Vista Ridge, Mountain Vista and Silver Creek with pins, and received forfeits against The Classical Academy and Fairview.

The Buffaloes will be back in action Friday and Saturday, when they travel to Kansas City to compete in the KC Stampede.