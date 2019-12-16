The Downtown Hays Development Corporation has announced the winners of Saturday’s Frostfest parade.

This year's parade theme was "A Kansas Christmas," submitted by Melissa Chaney last year. Chaney served as the 2019 parade Grand Marshal accompanied her family, according to a press release from DHDC.

Six judges, from the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, judged the parade entries on the use of theme, lighting, and creativity. The winners in each category will receive $75 in Downtown Dollars and Chamber Cheques. The winners are as follows:

Animals:

1st place – Kansas Western Horseman's Association

2nd place – Plainville Saddle Club

3rd place – Ellis County Rodeo

Business:

1st place – Elements of Massage

2nd place – Sunflower Electric Power Corporation

3rd place – Dillons

Non-Profit/Other:

1st place – Bethesda Place

2nd place – Donna Fleischacker

3rd place - NCK Technical College

The judge's overall favorite from the evening and winner of $150 in Downtown Dollars and Chamber Cheques was the Hays Public Library.

2019 was also the 10th year for the Nex-Tech Wireless People's Choice award, which was voted on by parade-goers via text message. The winner of this award receives $150 in Downtown Dollars and Chamber Cheques.

Nex-Tech Wireless People's Choice:

1st place – NCK Tech College

2nd place – Ellis County EMS

3rd place - Bethesda Place

The theme for the 2020 parade, "Do You Hear What I Hear," was revealed at the end of the parade. The Kansas Western Horseman's Association submitted it during the annual Frostfest Theme Contest. The organization will serve as grand marshal at next year’s parade.