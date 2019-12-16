The economy is good, and Shawnee County must stay competitive to attract and retain high-quality employees, County Commission Chairman Bill Riphahn said Monday.

He consequently expressed support for the county's carrying out an employee compensation study next year similar to the one it did in 2015.

"We have to keep pace," Riphahn said.

He joined fellow Commissioners Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays in voting 3-0 Monday to seek proposals from companies interested in carrying out such a study.

The study would cost an estimated $80,000, according to the agenda for Monday's meeting.

Human resources director Angela Lewis noted Monday that CBIZ Human Capital Services, when it conducted the last such study, recommended Shawnee County have an employee compensation study done every five years.

Shawnee County paid CBIZ $63,400 to carry out the 2015 study, which concluded Shawnee County employees on average were paid 85.1 percent of the median of the competitive labor market.

Cook noted Monday that the county implemented recommendations made in the 2015 study that it raise pay for its employees.

Stewart told commissioners next year's study might show Shawnee County pays its employees less than its competition, though probably not by much.

She noted that if commissioners opted to once again raise wages, no such increase could come until 2021.

Commissioners on Monday also heard administrative services director Betty Greiner note that the county's corrections department saw "extraordinarily high health care costs" this year.

She said it appeared that department would be able to "squeak by with their current budget for this year."

Still, Cook suggested the county revise its current process — in which commissioners approve one budget for all corrections department operations — to arrange for them to instead approve one budget for the corrections department's administration and another for its health care costs.

Greiner replied, "I do think that is something we might want to consider doing."

During a meeting that lasted 35 minutes, commissioners on Monday also:

• Voted 3-0 to authorize concrete repairs on the Deer Creek Trail between S.E. 2nd and S.E. 6th streets at a cost of $45,474.50, which will be covered using excess reserve funds the commission voted earlier this year to provide to the parks and recreation department.

• Learned from Greiner that county expenses for this year as of Nov. 30 totaled nearly $105.5 million, which was below the budgeted amount of nearly $105.4 million. Expenditures as of that date totaled about $98.3 million, which was below the budgeted amount of nearly $99.5 million.

• Heard public works director Curt Niehaus say county road crews worked from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday to deal with the effects of snowy weather here, and would continue to do so Monday as weather conditions required.

• Learned from Niehaus that work was substantially completed Saturday on the first half of a two-year improvement project in which S.E. 29th Street was widened between its bridge over the Kansas Turnpike on the west and S.E. Wittenberg Road on the east.

S.E. 29th is to be widened next year as part of the second half of the project, between S.E. Wittenberg and Croco roads.