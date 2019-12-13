SOUTH HUTCHINSON - Last year, Morgan Elementary School students played ukuleles as they sang Christmas carols at the school at 100 W. 27th Ave.

On Thursday, they became traveling musicians.

“They wanted to go ukuling this year,” Morgan Elementary School music teacher Erica Penrose told the Tyson Prepared Foods employees eating their Christmas luncheon.

While the South Hutchinson plant employees dined on turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetables, and an assortment of pie, all catered by Carriage Crossing in Yoder, just over 60 fifth-graders from Morgan opened with “Deck the Halls.”

The school owns about 30 ukuleles, so students formed duos within the overall group. One caroler held the music sheet while the partner strummed the ukulele. About midway through the concert, they switched roles.

“We all learned last year,” said fifth-grader Kylee Dunn, of the musical instrument the school acquired last school year. Included in “all” was music teacher Penrose. “I learned right along with them,” she said.

Penrose wanted the students to carol at a workplace, and Thursday coincided with the Christmas luncheon at Tyson, where over 400 people work at the three-shift plant. Pizza toppings is a major product at the plant.

During "Up on the Housetop,” the carolers snapped their fingers three times for the “click, click, click.” Fifth-grader Rylynn Carey, with a vertical strap of bells in her hand, provided yet another accompanying sound to “Jingle Bells.”

A late arrival meant the students had to shorten the concert by a song, but they zipped the ukuleles in black canvas bags and boarded the two school buses. Their itinerary included Stutzmans Greenhouse, and Mennonite Friendship Manor, South Hutchinson.

On Friday morning, Morgan's sixth-graders will sing Christmas carols and play the ukuleles at three Hutchinson locations: Wesley Towers, Delos V. Smith Senior Center, and the Cosmosphere.

At Morgan, students in Grades 3 through 6 play the ukulele. Morgan fifth-grade teacher Courtney Bleything said it inspired her son Jack, now in third grade, to request a ukulele for his birthday. His sister, Roxanne, is in second grade, and she wants a ukulele for Christmas.