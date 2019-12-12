Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the unit block of North Main Street, on the east side.

The Montgomery Ward Department Stores operated in the U.S. between 1872 and 2001. In 1926, the company broke from its mail-order-only tradition and started opening retail outlets. Hutchinson's first Montgomery Ward store was opened in 1928 at 25 E. First. D.J. Zinn was the manager.

In 1934, Montgomery Ward built their own building at 12-16 N. Main and Robert Waln was the store manager. In the 1960s and 1970s, the corporate level was struggling and the Hutchinson store was closed in 1980.

In 1981, S.W. Santry remodeled the 14 N. Main section into the Sand Tree Restaurant, which closed in 1989. The Franchise Sports Bar & Grill was in there between 1995 and 1997. The property has been sparsely populated since. The building today known as the "14 North" is owned by the Peoples Bank & Trust of McPherson.