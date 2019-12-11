JV GIRLS
Dodge City 66, Newton 7
DODGE CITY — The Newton High School junior varsity girls’ team fell to Dodge City 66-7 Tuesday in Dodge City.
The Railers trailed 40-7 at the half.
NEWTON — Bass 3, Hendrickson 3, C.Entz 1.
Newton;3;4;0;0;—7
Dodge City;25;15;17;9;—66
JV BOYS
Dodge City 84, Newton 80
DODGE CITY — The Newton High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell to Dodge City 84-80 Tuesday in Dodge City.
Newton led 40-39 at the half and led by as many as seven in the fourth quarter.
NEWTON — Ruth 10, Petz 6, Nocenti 7, Carr 6, Anderson 11, Klug 1, Gray 2, Slechta 3, Mosqueda 3, Dorrell 13, Mick 3, Mills 6.
Newton;16;24;21;17;—80
Dodge City;24;15;20;25;—84