U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact on Tuesday.

Pelosi said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement.

“There is no question of course that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA," Pelosi told The Associated Press, saying the pact is “infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."

Trade with Canada and Mexico reached $1.4 trillion in 2018 and currently supports 12 million jobs in the U.S., including 110,000 jobs in Kansas. The USMCA is expected to generate over $68 billion in new economic activity and create at least 176,000 new jobs.

“For the last year, passing USMCA has been my number one legislative priority. After sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk for an entire year, President Trump and Congress will finally be able to deliver on this huge promise to the American people,” U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said in a statement.

"Today's agreement on USMCA is great news for our country which is far overdue," said U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., in a statement. "President Trump has delivered on another promise and crafted a free and fair trade deal that will create jobs, boost GDP and worker wages, protect digital trade, and open new markets across North America for our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers.”

Trump said the revamped trade pact offers improvements for rural America, as well as other U.S. industries.

“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody — Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions — tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!” the president said in a tweet.

Canada and Mexico are the first- and second-largest export markets for United States food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion in food and agricultural exports in 2018.

“The agreement improves virtually every component of the old NAFTA, and the agriculture industry stands to gain significantly,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a statement. “While I am very encouraged by today’s breakthrough, we must not lose sight — the House and Senate need to work diligently to pass USMCA by Christmas.”

All food and agricultural products that have zero tariffs under NAFTA will remain at zero tariffs.

“I have heard directly from Kansans how vital a modern trade deal like USMCA would be for our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers to compete and succeed in the 21st Century economy. Now is the time to get USMCA across the finish line, and I urge the House to quickly bring USMCA up for a vote,” U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said in a statement.

Since the original NAFTA did not eliminate all tariffs on agricultural trade between the U.S. and Canada, the USMCA will create market access for United States exports to Canada of dairy, poultry, and eggs. In exchange, the U.S. will provide new access to Canada for some dairy, peanut, and a limited amount of sugar and sugar-containing products.

“Today’s announcement is a win for Kansas farmers, workers, and families," U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan., said in a statement. "I have been calling on Speaker Pelosi to bring USMCA to a vote for months. As the first Freshman lawmaker on Whip Scalise’s USMCA Whip Team, I stand ready to whip my colleagues for an Aye vote and deliver a win for Kansas.”