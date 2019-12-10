1. Dutch Oven Cooking: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $45 per person. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in person at the store. Join in this classic menu of caramelized onion & gruyere tarts, beef bourguignon, asiago artisan bread, apple dumplings with no-churn bourbon ice cream, and a seasonal cocktail.

2. Free Social Security Workshop: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson. SmartWealth Workshops assists members of the community in getting every dollar they deserve from Social Security. Get answers to questions and learn how to maximize Social Security income. Workshops are for educational purposes only. No Products are being sold or presented. Learn more on Facebook or email info@smartwealthworkshops.com.

3. Snowman Screen Painting: 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Lit Studios Paint and Pottery, 416A N. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $35. Bring your own drinks. Reserve your seat at https://placefull.com/the-clay-hut-by-kylee.