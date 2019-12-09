Garden City High School’s boys wrestling team placed second among 22 teams this past Saturday in the Battle of the Best tournament at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs.

Friday was pool play, with the top teams from each pool advancing to Saturday's championship duals round.

In pool play, Garden City went undefeated for the first-place seeding. The Buffaloes defeated Eaglecrest, 63-15; Riverdale Ridge, 81-0; Centauri, 57-24; and Pine Creek, 57-21.

In the championship duals, the Buffaloes went 2-1.

Garden City defeated Cheyenne Mountain, 40-36, and Pueblo County, 47-29. Garden City dropped a 5-69 decision to Pomona in the dual for the tournament championship.

Team members for Garden City, and their records for the two-day tournament, are:

106 — Trae Torres, 2-5.

113 — Dakota Smith, 5-2.

120 — Ryan Heiman, 5-2.

126 — Silas Pineda, 6-1.

132 — Steven Sellers, 5-2.

138 — Erick Dominguez, 4-3.

145 — Jacob Holt, 6-1.

152 — Josh Janas, 5-2.

160 — Jared Arellano, 5-2.

170 — Sergio Garcia, 1-6.

182 — Alan Chairez, 4-3.

195 — Christhian Benitez, 5-2.

220 — Matt Smith, 5-2.

285 — Eric Hernandez, 4-3.

Garden City’s next action will be Saturday as the Buffaloes travel to Palmer Ridge, Colo.