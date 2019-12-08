Kirby and Rosemary Stiens, of Conception Junction, Mo., announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessa Kathryn Stiens, to Robert Benjamin Murrell, son of Robert and Jina Murrell, of Ellsworth.

The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Kansas State University (KSU) with a bachelor of science degree in family studies and human services. She is also a 2019 graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. Jessa is employed as a speech-language pathologist at Line Creek Elementary School in Kansas City, Mo.

The prospective groom is a 2016 graduate of KSU with a bachelor of science degree in biology. He is a third-year medical student at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo. Ben is also attending Rockhurst University, working toward a Master’s of Business Administration degree in healthcare leadership.

The wedding is planned for Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo.