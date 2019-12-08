Business helps children in need

DODGE CITY — All it takes is one story about an 8-year-old girl who got nothing but abused on her birthday to understand why donations of backpacks full of useful and cheerful items for children are so important to the Dodge City Police Department.

Western Beverage this week dropped off a pallet of goods collected from every Dodge City employee to benefit children who find themselves temporarily under custody.

Dodge City Police Lt. Colleen Brooks described the joy on the face of the 8-year-old child who received a Disney princess backpack from the department after officers removed her from an abusive household. The fact she was allowed to keep the backpack for herself was even better, Brooks said.

“It’s all about having them feel a little bit better,” she said. “I could tell you stories like that all day long. When you’re in foster care you often have to throw your stuff in a garbage bag.”

The backpack donation also included many of the necessities children need going into foster care like toothbrushes, bottles, clothes and blankets, as well as gift certificates to McDonald’s, packaged snacks and coloring books to help occupy them while they stay at the department.

Town thanks outgoing mayor, swears in new leader

EL DORADO — After a touching rendition of the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance led by the Flint Hills Rock and Rollers, outgoing Mayor Vince Haines was recognized for his two terms as mayor of El Dorado. He was presented with gifts from city staff and his fellow commissioners, before handing the gavel to incoming mayor, Bill Young.

In one of his last statements as mayor, Haines shared his underlying vision when he took office four years ago.

“Collaboration and communication with staff and the commission, along with having trust and spirited dialog, and then being able to leave each meeting with respect for one another was my underlying goal as mayor.”

Bill Young was sworn in as the 38th individual to serve as mayor of El Dorado, during the City Commission meeting on Dec. 2.