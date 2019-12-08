USDA announces fellowships for next-gen ag

WASHINGTON – The USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement today announced fellowship opportunities to connect USDA resources with faculty and staff at 1890 Land-Grant Universities.

The purpose of the fellowships is to connect participants to USDA and other federal resources while focusing on student development. Fellows will receive access to long-term collaboration opportunities, and then share what they learned with students and colleagues at their home institutions.

The Booker T. Washington Fellowship is aimed at faculty and staff at an accredited 1890 Land-Grant University and Secondary Education Superintendents, Principals, Agricultural and/or District Level Teachers working for an 1890 Land-Grant University feeder high school. See the 2020 Booker T. Washington Fellowship application for details.

Each program offers opportunities for Education Fellows and Science Fellows. Education Fellows participate in a week-long program in Washington, D.C. scheduled to start June 15 and end on June 19, 2020. Science Fellows participate in a two-week program, consisting of one week in Washington, D.C. and a second week at a USDA research location, ending on June 26, 2020.

The application deadline for all fellowship opportunities is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12.

For more information contact Heather Lansdowne, (785) 564-6706 or at AgMedia@ks.gov

Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Jackson County

MANHATTAN – The Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Jackson County.

On Nov. 13, EAB adults and larvae were recovered from a girdled tree trap near Denison. KDA sent the specimens to a laboratory with USDA-APHIS-PPQ which confirmed KDA’s findings on November 22.

Emerald ash borer, a pest of ash trees native to Asia, was first discovered in North America near Detroit, Michigan, in summer 2002. Since that time, the pest has killed millions of ash trees across the U.S. It was first identified in Kansas in 2012 and has been identified in several counties in northeast Kansas in the last seven years.

Trees become infested with EAB when adult beetles lay eggs on the bark, which hatch into larvae that bore tunnels into the tree. EAB appears to prefer trees under stress but is capable of killing perfectly healthy trees.

KDA encourages anyone in northeast Kansas to monitor their ash trees for signs of EAB, and to be vigilant in not transporting any wood or tree materials from ash trees out of your county, including firewood, nursery stock, green lumber and composted or un-composted chips.

If you have ash trees on your property and would like assistance in identifying pests or preventing pests, please contact the Kansas Forest Service or your local arborist for information and advice.

An EAB quarantine currently in place in Atchison, Doniphan, Douglas, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties, will now be expanded to include Jackson County.

If you believe any of your ash trees may have the pest and you live outside the quarantine area, please notify KDA immediately at 785-564-6698 or KDA.ppwc@ks.gov. To learn more about EAB, visit www.emeraldashborer.info.

Ag Marketing and Promotions Board meeting Friday

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is a regularly scheduled board meeting.

The meeting will be in room 129 of the KDA office at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan. The meeting is open to the public.

Contact Kerry Wefald, marketing director, at Kerry.Wefald@ks.gov or 785-564-6758 for more information.