1. Catch the show

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge will be brought to life this weekend, with Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" presented by McPherson High School at the McPherson Opera House

Uniquely presented in “living black and white” – with some colorful surprises the McPherson High School Choir, Orchestra and Band, and Art departments will also be featured in the holiday classic.

The show will be on stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased on the Opera House website atwww.mcphersonoperahouse.org.

2. Celebrate an old style Christmas

An "Old-Fashioned Christmas” celebration returns from 5 to 8:30 pm. Saturday Dec. 14th, at the McPherson County Old Mill Museum, 120 East Mill Street, Lindsborg.

The event captures the spirit of an 1880s prairie Christmas. Attendees can enjoy the museum grounds lit by kerosene lanterns while strolling between music, drama and children’s activities. Admission is by donation for this event.

The night includes guided tours in the flour mill, old fashioned crafts for kids, music by entertainer Thad Beach for the kids, and a performance by the Smoky Valley Drama Team.

3. Ride the trolley

Holiday Light Trolley Tour! Trolley tours will begin at the McPherson Museum at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Advanced tickets required. Cost: $5. Call McPherson CVB at 620-241-3340 for more information.







4. Hear some barbershop

The "Men in Harmony" will be performing at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cedars Wellness Center, 1021 Cedars Drive. It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Come to the Wellness Center for an evening of fun and good music when the "Men in Harmony," a barbershop group, sings Christmas music.







5. Hear the seniors

The Moundridge Senior Singers will be performing at The Cedars Wellness Center. The Moundridge Senior Singers, composed of 34 members from Moundridge and Hesston, directed by Steve McCloud and accompanied by Marcy Vogt, will perform at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Cedars, 1021 Cedars Drive.











