Shoppers enjoyed looking at all of the products offered at the first-ever winter indoor farmer's market at Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main, Saturday morning.

The first customer was Don Clough who purchased caramel popcorn from Mark Carney's Rainbow Kettle Korn n' More.

People could choose from baked goods, handmade crafts, greens and vegetables, sauerkraut and salsa, prepared frozen meals, jewelry and artwork, homemade breads, kettle popcorn, jellies and butters, and frozen beef and lamb products.

The winter farmer's market will be held the next two Saturdays in December and then after that they will be open the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. January through April inside the Wool Market building.