HUGOTON - Hedwig Jancunski Lairmore, age 99, died at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hugoton, KS on December 5, 2019. She was born October 12, 1920, to Raymond and Lottie (Rzasinski) Jancunski in St. Louis, MO. Hedwig and William Dale were married October 2, 1947, in St. Louis, MO. She was a United States Postal Carrier for about 30 years.

Survivors include daughter, Laurie Shaw, Milford, Michigan; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren.Hedwig was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Kerry Lairmore, brother, Louis Juncunski, three sisters, Annie Juncunski, Rosie Juncunski and Frances Kircher.

A memorial has been established for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 80 of Liberal. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at First Church of God, Hugoton, KS. Burial to follow at Hugoton Cemetery, Hugoton, KS.