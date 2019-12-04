An unseasonably warm December day is on tap Wednesday for the Topeka area, as highs are expected to approach 60 degrees under sunny skies.
Thursday should see highs in the mid- to upper-50s, with a chance of rain at night.
Cooler weather sets in Friday, when highs are only expected to make it to the lower-40s.
The normal high for this time of year in Topeka is 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:
• Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
• Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
• Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
• Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.