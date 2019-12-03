A chase originating Monday morning in McPherson County on the interstate ended about 25 miles away in Hillsboro — between eight and 10 pouns of marijuana to be found.

At approximately 6:59 a.m. Dec. 2 a McPherson County Deputy attempted to stop a silver Cadillac Deville traveling south at a high rate of speed on Interstate 135 near mile marker 59. It was an attempted traffic stop to write speeding ticket, according to McPherson County Undersheriff Skylar Christians.

The driver failed to stop for the deputy and a pursuit ensued — heading to Moundridge before ending more than 30 miles away in Hillsboro where Jonathan Hurst, 26, of Colorado, was arrested after he ran through parts of the city with a handgun.

The pursuit went south on Interstate 135 and entered the City of Moundridge where the suspect vehicle made a U turn and went north on 22nd Ave. The suspect vehicle continued driving north on 22nd Ave. until reaching US 56 Highway. The vehicle then traveled east on US 56 Highway until the driver exited the vehicle near the City of Hillsboro, just south of US 56 Highway.

Hurst fled the vehicle carrying a handgun and entered the city limits of Hillsboro. Additional law enforcement arrived to assist and a perimeter of the area was established. After a thorough search of the area, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Marion County emergency alerts sent a text alert of an "Armed subject in Hillsboro" and for residents to "Keep doors locked and do not open the door for anyone besides law enforcement."

The message contained a description of a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Hurst was found hiding in an abandoned car. No shots were fired during the chase or search, and no injuries were reported.

Hurst is being held at the McPherson County Jail with pending charges of Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Felony Interference of a Law Enforcement Officer, Transportation of an Open Container, Expired Registration, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to a release by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, between eight and 10 pounds of marijuana was found in the car.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the handgun has not been found. Anyone who locates a weapon in the Hillsboro area is asked not to touch the weapon and immediately call law enforcement.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Marion Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Moundridge Police Department, Canton Police Department, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism assisted in the investigation and arrest.