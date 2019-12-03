Ryan Showman has two words to say when he hears the name Kelcey Hinz.

"Double double."

The sophomore forward recorded her sixth double-double of the season of 18 points and 18 rebounds helping Kansas Wesleyan to a 72-60 victory over Avila on Monday night in Mabee Arena.

"Every rebound, we talked about having to limit them to one shot every possession on the defensive end, and we had to own the boards," Showman said. "She took me very literal on that one, and she owned the boards. She had a third of our total rebounds. She was absolutely phenomenal on the glass."

The Coyotes won their third consecutive game, while improving to 7-3 and 3-2 in the Kansas Conference. Avila dropped to 4-3 and 4-1 in the KCAC, being one of two teams entering Monday's action undefeated in league play.

"When you start the conference 0-2, you make every game big to try and get back into it," Showman said. "That’s our mentality right now. We’re gonna focus on getting some rest, being smart tomorrow and Wednesday in practice, and have enough juice to go on Thursday and Saturday. We’re awfully excited about starting the year going 7-3, and know we have some more opportunities out there."

Avila jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but Wesleyan used an 11-3 run after senior guard Courtney Heinen knocked down a pair of free throw with 5:25 left in the period. The two teams then went back and forth before back-to-back 3-pointers by Paige Esry and Brittany Freeman gave the Eagles a five-point advantage.

Wesleyan answered with three consecutive triples by senior guards Kayla Vallin and Jayme Sloan, giving them a lead it didn't give up the remainder of the contest.

Avila pulled with a point three times in the period, but KWU responded heading into halftime with a 35-30 advantage.

Then, Hinz became a threat to open the third quarter. She scored Wesleyan's first eight points to give it its first double-digit lead of the contest. Avila cut into the deficit, slightly, but still trailed 47-39 heading to the fourth.

"He said, ‘They’re gonna come back fighting hard,'" Hinz said. "We had to come back and fight even harder if we wanted to win.”

"She got us going in the second half," Showman said. "Credit Avila, I thought they defended us really well, (and) they took us out of a lot of what we wanted to do. We found a way to get her ball down low, and she finished. She did a great job."

The Coyotes increased their lead to 13 in the period, but Avila's Mattie Morgan made four huge 3-pointers that eventually cut the Wesleyan lead to five with 4:36 remaining, the closest Avila got the remainder of the game. Morgan finished the contest with a game-high 23 points.

"She’s really good," Showman said of Morgan. "We know if she gets into a rhythm, and she starts making shots, that’s not gonna be good. I thought we lost her a couple of times, especially in transition trailing a play, just focusing on everyone but her. We can’t lose sight of her. When she hit those threes, we had an answer.”

Senior guard Haleigh Bradford led the Coyotes with 19 points and Heinen added 10.

The Coyotes were able to hold KCAC leading scorer Paige Bunn to five points.

"We’re able to make shots very tough, and we knew coming in they had three gifted offensive players that we had to come in and slow down," Showman said. "That was our game plan coming in. They were brought in, locked in, and focused on that.

"They did a good of holding Bunn to five and (Taylor) Faulker to 10."

Wesleyan hosts Bethel for a 6 p.m. contest on Thursday inside Mabee Arena.

Avila men 84, Wesleyan 64

It was a tale of two halves for the Avila and Wesleyan men.

The Coyotes shot 50 percent and held a 39-28 lead at halftime. But, that lead went away in a hurry as the Eagles began the second period with a 22-4 run and never looked back for an 84-64 victory.

Wesleyan had a four-game winning streak snapped, dropping to 7-3 and 4-1 in KCAC play, while Avila improved to 4-5 and 3-2.

"They played with more effort and energy in the second half," KWU coach Anthony Monson said of Avila's second half. "We talked the past couple of days about effort and energy, and I didn’t like our body language all night long. Even in the first half, I thought we were sluggish and not in a rhythm at all.

"We were able to get some things going downhill and off some screens and stuff like that. We were guarding, and then in the second half, we give up 56 points. I don’t know if I’ve ever given up 56 points in a half in four years here."

Senior guard Brendon Ganaway was a huge part of why the Coyotes controlled the opening half, scoring 14 of his team-high 18 points.

But, Avila's Eric Smith was that guy for the Eagles in the second half. Smith scored 26 of his game-high 34 points, including the first six points out of the locker room that sparked a 14-0 Avila run before senior forward Zay Wilson ended it with a basket with 12:57 to go.

"I don’t think he was that tough," Monson said. "If you think about some of the baskets he got, it’s not closing him out, not contesting. I just thought he got a lot of effort and hustle points tonight.

"The kid just played with great effort and energy. I love when kids to do that, it stinks that he did it against us. That’s what I want my team to be about too. Normally we’re that way, but tonight, it wasn’t our night."

Smith and Eagles shot 64 percent from the field in the second half, while the Coyotes shot 25 percent.

Wesleyan hosts Bethel for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Thursday night in Mabee Arena. The Threshers dropped their first conference game on Monday night to Ottawa, 86-81.

"We’ve got to stay positive, (it’s) a long season. Twenty-four conference games, you’re bound to have one here or there. Tonight just wasn’t our night, and Avila had a lot to do with that.

"We’ve got to shake it off and get ourselves right mentally, and we will and get ready for a big one on Thursday."



