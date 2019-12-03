Topeka-area residents are in store for a nice warm-up over the next few days as highs should reach the mid-to upper 50s.

Tuesday's high should top out around 55 degrees under sunny skies.

Look for more of hte same on Wednesday and Thursday, when a chance of rain enters the picture in the afternoon;.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.