In Hutchinson, it’s an economy house, not a tiny house.

“Tiny houses” conjures up images of the HGTV show and a house on wheels, according to Hutchinson associate planner Aaron Barlow.

“We use the term economy home,” he said.

The Hutchinson-based New Beginnings Inc., which addresses housing needs, envisions building three economy homes on a vacant lot at 15 W. 8th Ave. that it recently purchased from the Hutchinson Land Bank.

“We’re now in the design process,” said Shara Gonzales, president and CEO of New Beginnings. “We had to get the property first."

The plan presented to the Land Bank Board of Trustees showed three economy houses on the approximately 8,857-square-foot rectangular lot, where a house and garage formerly stood. The homes would not be constructed in a straight row on the lot but in a loose, U-shape configuration on the land.

The floor plans presented at Hutchinson City Hall showed off-street parking by each house. Two models had distinct bedroom, kitchen, dining, and living areas; a smaller model showed a living area but the bedroom area was open to the kitchen. All were one-bathroom homes.

Gonzales said they would be permanent homes — “none of the kind on wheels” — and could accommodate one or two people. She described this housing option as serving “working-class folks that are single.” Sometimes it’s hard to find a one-bedroom home, she said.

New Beginnings’ Townhomes at Santa Fe, a 10-home development in the 200 block of W. 5th Avenue, was designed for moderate-income households. The economy homes would be targeted for “working-class folks that don’t make a moderate income,” Gonzales said. Such homes would provide a new housing opportunity for a small-income couple, she said.

New Beginnings doesn’t have funding for home construction nor has it determined how it will develop the properties. Decisions to be made include whether New Beginnings will rent or sell the homes or retain ownership of the land but sell the homes.

The land on W. 8th Avenue already is zoned R-6 Infill Residential District, Barlow said. That allows for up to four units on a lot, depending on the lot size, without a special use permit.

“They can’t be crammed onto a tiny lot,” Barlow said.

For some reason, he said, the lot on W. 8th Avenue was never platted, so that will be one requirement for New Beginnings. Barlow said the city is working on making platting a faster process.

The city’s Economy Home Design Standards & Use Restrictions state:

• The home must be a minimum of 400 square feet in area and a maximum of 800 square feet in area.

• The setback from the front property is no farther or closer than the average of the adjacent residential properties.

• It must provide a minimum of one paved off-street parking space per unit.

• It should be composed of materials typically associated with residential construction and have an appearance that generally fits the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

• It must be placed on a permanent foundation and served by city water, sewer and other utilities.

Barlow said the proposal from New Beginnings is aligned with the Cottage Court Design Standards & Use Restrictions. That requires a minimum of three dwelling units per development.

The Hutchinson Land Bank is an intermediary that tries to improve neighborhoods by putting vacant lots to productive use, according to the city. The Land Bank acquired the vacant lot on W. 8th Avenue at the 2017 Reno County tax sale for $59, according to a city staff report. As of late September, it had invested an overall $1,009 in the property, paying for mowing and removal of a damaged tree.

The starting asking price for Land Bank property is 50% of the market value of the property, as determined by the Reno County appraiser. The vacant lot was appraised at $890, and New Beginnings offered half — $445 — for the lot. The Land Bank board approved the offer this fall.

“The board was excited about the potential for this project,” Barlow said.