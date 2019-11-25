1. Thanksgiving & Christmas Assistance Registration: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, The Salvation Army, 700 N. Walnut, Hutchinson. Needing help for the holidays this year? Applications are taken at The Salvation Army. Bring proof of address, photo ID and proof of income.

2. Pokemon TCG Free Play: 6-8 p.m. Monday, The Village Geek, 116 N. Main St, McPherson. Participants will receive a VG Rewards sticker and official Pokemon League promo cards will be given out occasionally to participants. This is a free, come and go event.

3. Let It Snow Wooden Sign: 7 p.m. Monday, Lit Studios Paint and Pottery, 416a N. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $35. Lit Studios is excited to collaborate with Annabel and Terri from the B-Barn. They will be leading you through the steps to make a cozy buffalo plaid sign for your porch or living room. Register online to reserve your seat in the class. Bring your own drinks.